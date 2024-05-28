Ceremonial Parade and Airshow in Kaduna Marks the 60th Anniversary of the Nigerian Air Force

The skies over Kaduna were ablaze with color and excitement as the Nigerian Air Force celebrated its 60th anniversary, with a spectacular Ceremonial Parade and Airshow following the successful conclusion of the Africa Airforce Forum. This milestone event was a testament to the precision, skill, and aviation excellence that have become synonymous with the Nigerian Air Force.

The celebrations began with the arrival of the Chief of Air Staff, Nigeria, followed by the arrival of invited Chiefs of Air Staff and other service chiefs and dignitaries setting the stage for a day of extraordinary displays and commemorations.

Notable attendees at the event included former President of the Senate and Chairman of the Senate Committee of Defence, Sen. Ahmed Lawan; House Committee on Air Force, Hon. Kabiru Alhassan Rurum; Minister of Defence, Alhaji Mohammed Badaru Abubakar; and Minister of State Defence, Alhaji Bello Matawalle. The event was graced by Chief of the Air Staff and chief host, Air Marshal Hasaan Abubakar; Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja; Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla; Governor of Taraba State, Dr. Agbu Kefas; Emir of Zazzau, HRH Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli; Special Adviser to the President on Political Affairs, Dr. Harkeem Baba-Ahmed; members of the Diplomatic Corps; and other senior government officials.

The ceremonial parade was a magnificent showcase of discipline and coordination, demonstrating the high standards and professionalism of the Nigerian Air Force. The aerial display that followed left the audience in awe, as various aircraft performed breathtaking maneuvers, highlighting the prowess and capabilities of Nigeria’s airmen and women.

Awards were presented to distinguished personnel in recognition of their outstanding service and contributions to the Air Force with speeches reflecting on the rich history and achievements of the Nigerian Air Force over the past six decades.

The event concluded with group photographs, capturing the unity and pride of all participants, and a special refreshment session for the dignitaries. The day’s festivities ended with a flying out parade, symbolizing the forward momentum and future aspirations of the Nigerian Air Force.

The 60th anniversary celebration not only honored the legacy of the Nigerian Air Force but also showcased its commitment to excellence and its strategic role in ensuring national and regional security. This memorable event has set a high benchmark for future celebrations and has left an indelible mark on all who attended.