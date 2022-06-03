Champion Newspapers Limited
Case between Imo Govt and former Deputy Governor now before Appeal Court

By Editor
The Imo State Government has informed the public that the court case which necessited the sealing of branches of Zenith Bank in the State is now before the Court of Appeal.

 

The government has therefore urged the bank to open its doors to its customers immediately as it would amount to contempt of court for any of the parties to the suit to resort to self help.

 

The State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba said that the Appeal Court will commence hearing on the matter on Tuesday next week based on an appeal lodged by the Imo State government against the judgment of a lower court.

 

He said although the judgment was obtained by the former Deputy Governor, Eze Madumere, upon which a garnishee order was used to seal  Zenith Bank, the subsequent appeal has vitiated it.

 

Emelumba advised all parties in the case to adhere to  due judicial process and refrain from self help.

 

 

 

 

 

 

