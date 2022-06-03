May & Baker reports 27% increase in revenue

May and baker announced 27% increase in revenue in the just concluded 71st annual general meeting which was held at the Muson centre, Onikan on June 2, 2022.

The meeting which had in attendance the chairman, Senator D.E. Danjuma, the Managing director, Mr. P.O. Ajah, the executive director finance, Mr. A.S.Aboderin, as well as other directors and auditors highlighted the financial performance of the company as well as projection for growth.

The chairman, Mrs Daisy Danjuma, said that even with the harsh economic environment in the country, the company continued to put a good performance in growth with a revenue in increase by 27% from #9.4billion in 2020 to #11.9billion in 2021 and gross profit by 24% from #3.8billion in 2020 to #4.7billion in 2021.

Senator Danjuma said cost of sales went up by 28% as a result of supply chain disruptions and devaluation of naira.

Distribution, selling and marketing expenses also went up by 25%, administrative expenses rose by 27%, finance costs jumped up by 53% due to the new loans from Central Bank of Nigeria.

“The company recorded a share of loss from the joint venture business with the federal government of Nigeria, biovaccines Nigeria limited from #24million in 2020 to #34million in 2021

“We achieved a growth of 17% in profit before tax and our subsidiary Is worth grew revenue from 91% and net profit tax by 129%.”

Speaking on the Joint venture with the Federal government (Biovaccines Nigeria limited), the chairman said, ground breaking for the construction of the vaccines factory is expected to take place by the third quarter of this year, 2022 and agreements have been signed with technology transfer partners.

She added that in view of strong performance of the company, the directors have recommended a dividend of 30kobo for every 50kobo shares held of the company.

The report of the audit committee followed after the chairman’s speech. The report was made by the audit committee chairman, Sir G.O.Adewunmi attesting that the scope and planning of the Group audit for the year to December 31st 2021 were adequate and and recommendations required were in respect of the external auditors.

Mr. Ade Abayomi, the national coordinator shareholders, suggested that shareholders should be given the privilege to witness production. He also raised the concerns of laying off of staff because of the situation of the country.

Another shareholder at the meeting, Mr. Chibuzor Emmanuel, General secretary independent shareholders association of Nigeria, first applauded the Management on their performance in the past year and then went on to talk about marketing expenses which grew from 63million to 165million, he encouraged the management to try and manage the cost.

The Managing director, Mr. Patrick Ajah opined that there were more stakeholders who came for the meeting year unlike previous years and also addressed some assumptions that stakeholders may have.

“No staff was retrenched, instead a lot of staff were recruited during Covid-19 and what was seen in the report was because of the timings of the report.

“The CBN loan was used to launch a herbal line and the CBN is closely monitoring the activities on the loan and May and baker is doing a lot to support local talents and support Nigeria.

When asked about the non circulation about the company’s water, the MD said the reason why the lily water is not visible is because they were using third party manufacturers to produce the water and they have not been able to produce enough. He announced that before the end of the year.

“We will be launching our own water factory at Ota and some of the shareholders will be invited when the project will be launched. What used to be the food factory will be remodeled to be the water factory and machines are coming in and when that is done, you’ll begin to see lily water all over the place .”

Addressing the dividend payments, Mr Ajah said it was a balancing act and with the challenges of the economy, it was difficult to pay the kind of dividends they pay.

The chairman, board of directors and committee of auditors were reelected. Senator Danjuma reassured shareholders that the company is positioning itself to take the lead in the market and region.