Eneconomics Consultative Forum flags off in Abuja

Favour Ishember, Abuja

Eneconomics Consultative Forum, a Forum with the mandate to embark on green economy to discourage over reliance on crude oil, was flagged off in Abuja, on Thursday.

The convener of Eneconomics Consultative Forum, Mr. Enejo James, who also used the event to launch his book ‘Break the box, be your boss’,

said the idea is to reduce over reliance on crude oil, and give people opportunity to go into agriculture and other sectors of the economy, as according to him, people, irrespective of their educational background can go into agriculture.

Giving a lecture on the “Economic Imperatives for Sustainable Nigeria”, the Chairman , a Presidential aspirant on the Platform of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Prince Adewole Adebayo said

Nigerian government has been blamed for prolonged shades of insecurity in the country as a measure to distract Nigerians while the officials of government loot the resources.

Prince Adebayo added that “The reason why Boko Haram bodies are walking around is because those integral political entities, have allowed them to do so.’

“If the president of Nigeria wants to eradicate Boko Haram in 20 days, he will eradicate Boko Haram in 20 days; if he does not want bandits in seven days, there will be no bandits. If the President of Nigeria doesn’t want one chance in Abuja. There will be no one chance in Abuja in five days.

“Those problems are there to send you to pray in mosques and churches. They just want to keep you busy while they steal from the coffers.”

The SDP presidential aspirant pointed out that Nigeria was first registered as an economic entity, before it became a political entity.

He said Nigeria was incorporated in London as economic space by the Royal Niger Company (RNC) and was secured with the West African Frontier Force (WAFF) before its transmutation to a political entity.

However, the attitude of its political leadership was to run the state more of an economic entity while it deliberately frustrated efforts to harness her economic potentials for the public good as demanded in section two of the Nigerian Constitution to attain the greatness that it was naturally endowed to become among the global community.

He said everything centered around the security and safety of the political and economic entity of Nigeria, thus, any solution to insecurity was sufficient to kick start a change which the 2023 election provided Nigerians in its usual four year cycle for elections.

Prince Adebayo said most problems that we face in society have to do with economics. If our politics is the politics of our economics, a lot of it is about our economic insecurity or how economic insecurity leads to other insecurities. If we are talking about power rotation, whatever we talk about, economics is in the background.

He noted that it was very disappointing to many Nigerians that people who bought form to change the narrative quitted to remain ministers in a failed system that confronted the challenge.

He urged Nigerians to be ready to partner with a vision that would lift the nation by reworking the concepts of state following the dictates and expectation of the Nigerian Constitution as against leaving the nation to being run as an economic entity set to serve the interest of the few persons in power.

Adebayo stated that Nigeria has huge resources that makes her people wealthy even at birth but lack of intelligent leadership enmeshed with character and value to turn things around has been the problem which he said he had listened to himself among the forumners to achieve that vision for Nigeria.

In his words : “I will deal with Nigeria as an economic entity as an economic enterprise. Why is Nigeria an economic enterprise? Making a lot of income but declaring a loss?Nigeria is like a bank that every year collects a lot of money and they declare loss every time no matter what happens they declare loss. But those who are managing it are getting richer.” That has to change, he told the audience.

In her good will message, the President, Helpline foundation for the needy, Dr. Jumai Ahmadu, said “The green economy was introduced as a supplementary option which according to the Africa Development Bank in collaboration with the Federal Government of Nigeria will contribute immensely to the growth of the economy in 2022. This is an encouragement for every individual to look into agriculture, renewable energy and forestry as another means of growing the nations GDP.

” In no doubt agricultural sector is one of the best employer of labor in which one needs little or no formal education to venture into” she said.

“The advantage of green economy cannot be over emphasized as it leads to several opportunities in a linear order for example the green economy will lead to green jobs, green production, green service That will affect the environment positively, and lead to high welfare, better quality of life and green growth which will eventually lead to sustainable economic development that will propel economies on a sustainable growth path.” She stated.