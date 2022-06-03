2023 :Fintiri preaches unity among PDP chieftains

From Solomon Swem,Yola

The Adamawa state Governor Ahmadu Fintiri,has called for unity among chieftains of opposition People’s Democratic party ( PDP) to enable the party win the 2023 presidential race.

The governor while fielding questions from journalists on Thursday at Yola International Airport when he arrived from Abuja,said that the presidential convention was won by PDP.

” As far as PDP convention is concern there is no victor and no vanquish,it PDP that won and we are all together working for the victory during the 2023 general elections,” he said.

He added,” the presidency is for PDP ,as you can see all those that participated in the presidential convention has visited each other and there is no bad feelings.Power come from God and He chooses who he want”.

Fintiri while swearing-in high court judges in the state on Thursday charged them to be fair in discharging their duties, pointing out that only the rule of law, justice and equity can defend the tenets of Nigeria’s democracy.

” It is a great opportunity for you to save God and humanity in the temple of justice, discipline, transparency should be your watch word,” he stated.

He commended the chief judge of Adamawa state, justice Nathan Musa,for the reforms he introduced in the state judiciary, noting that the reforms are yielding positive results in the sector.

The governor observed that good governance can only be achieved only when the three tiers of government are operating independently.