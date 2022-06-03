Enugu PDP Guber Candidate, Aspirants Unite To Ensure Victory

By COSMAS CHUKWU

As the draws for 2023 governorship battle for Enugu get formalized, the People’s Democratic Party, PDP’s governorship campaign committee is not letting the days go by without working g towards ensuring that it retains power in the state.

Yesterday in Enugu,the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for the Enugu State 2023 gubernatorial election, Mr Peter Mbah, has promised to run an all-inclusive government.

He made this known while holding reconcilatory meetings with governorship aspirants of the party and former aspirants for other elective offices from the Enugu North Senatorial Zone in the just concluded primary elections of the party held in the state.

At the meetings hosted by Mbah at his Enugu residence, he promised both the aspirants and the people of the state that if elected governor, he would prioritize the welfare and development of the people of the zone while ensuring that the people were not left behind in the administration.

According to Mbah, the meetings were a signal to political traducers and cynics who never believed that a meeting point could come between him and the aspirants that he “and my brothers are dwelling in unity.”

Speaking further, Mbah said the meetings were a pathway to peace and reconciliation while pledging his cooperation to sustain the newfound peace between them.

“By these meetings, we are sending a strong message that we are united in our aspirations to make Enugu State better and greater,” Mbah said.

At the meeting with the former governorship aspirants were Engr Erasmus Anike, Pastor Beloved Dan Anike, Dr. GOC Ajah, Hon. Chijioke Edeoga, Sir Christian Chinyeaka Ohaa, and Hon. Barr Nwabueze Ugwu, amongst others.

2023 :Fintiri preaches unity among PDP chieftains

From Solomon Swem,Yola

The Adamawa state Governor Ahmadu Fintiri,has called for unity among chieftains of opposition People’s Democratic party ( PDP) to enable the party win the 2023 presidential race.

The governor while fielding questions from journalists on Thursday at Yola International Airport when he arrived from Abuja,said that the presidential convention was won by PDP.

” As far as PDP convention is concern there is no victor and no vanquish,it PDP that won and we are all together working for the victory during the 2023 general elections,” he said.

He added,” the presidency is for PDP ,as you can see all those that participated in the presidential convention has visited each other and there is no bad feelings.Power come from God and He chooses who he want”.

Fintiri while swearing-in high court judges in the state on Thursday charged them to be fair in discharging their duties, pointing out that only the rule of law, justice and equity can defend the tenets of Nigeria’s democracy.

” It is a great opportunity for you to save God and humanity in the temple of justice, discipline, transparency should be your watch word,” he stated.

He commended the chief judge of Adamawa state, justice Nathan Musa,for the reforms he introduced in the state judiciary, noting that the reforms are yielding positive results in the sector.

The governor observed that good governance can only be achieved only when the three tiers of government are operating independently.