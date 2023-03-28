Buhari, Sanwo-Olu elogise Tinubu at 71

IBRAHIM QUADRI

President Muhammadu Buhari rejoices with National Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC) and President-Elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as he clocks 71, March 29, 2023, with history beckoning to lead the country from May 29th.

The President joins members of the President-Elect’s family, especially his wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, business partners and political associates in celebrating the remarkable age, heralded with many years of experience and achievements in the private and public sectors, which prepared him for the historic win on February 25, 2023.

President Buhari believes Asiwaju’s warmth, friendliness and generosity have set the pace for a network of friends, home and abroad, that will shape his presidency with the requisite expertise to guide the economy and consolidate the investments of past leaders, particularly in people-first development and infrastructure.

As the President-Elect prepares to take over the mantle of leadership at 71, the President affirms that his political pedigree from the 90s, active role in party politics, being elected Senator and later Governor of Lagos State, and diligent involvement in the structure of leadership at the Executive and Legislative levels for many years, will serve as an asset for good and effective governance.

President Buhari prays for the well-being of Asiwaju and his family.

Also, Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, congratulated the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on his 71st birthday.

He described Asiwaju Tinubu, who turns 71 on Wednesday, March 29 as a “visionary, consistent, loyal and enigmatic master strategist” whose democratic credentials are scholarly materials for study in political economy.

Governor Sanwo-Olu in a congratulatory message issued on Tuesday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, said Nigeria is blessed to have Tinubu as her next democratically elected president from May 29, given his intellect, development-focused and detribalised disposition towards governance.

Governor Sanwo-Olu added that not many leaders in contemporary Nigeria are as detribalised as Asiwaju Tinubu, saying his heart accommodates every section of the country.

He noted that Asiwaju Tinubu’s large heart, accommodating and listening nature endeared him to millions of Nigerians who filed out to vote for him in the February 25 presidential poll.

He said: “On behalf of my darling wife, Ibijoke, and the good people of Lagos State, as well as leaders and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), I wish the nation’s President-Elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, happy 71st birthday.

“At 71, Asiwaju has attained the age, that what matters most is the legacy to bequeath to people after he and God have blessed him with a great opportunity to take the mantle of leadership of Nigeria, and chart the right path of progress for the people of Nigeria.

“Asiwaju Tinubu has donated the greater part of his adult life for service to humanity, Lagos State and Nigeria. His many contributions to democracy and good governance have helped the political and democratic trajectory of Nigeria since 1999. It is also on record that he stood firmly on the side of the Nigerian people, even at the risk of losing his life and personal belongings during the dark days of the military junta.

“He fought tirelessly with other progressives and pro-democracy activists during the annulment of the June 12 struggle to end the military interregnum and enthroned democracy, which we all enjoy today.

“In the political history of Nigeria, Asiwaju will forever be a reference point. He has made and redefined the socio-political history of Nigeria by contributing his quota to the survival of democracy and uninterrupted civilian administration in Nigeria for 24 years. His emergence as President-Elect is a reward for his hard work and contributions to the country based on his political astuteness, courage, and sagacity.

“As he is celebrating his 71st birthday, we wish him all the love and care in the world and pray that God will give him wisdom, knowledge, sound health and good things that he will use to steer the ship of the country and navigate Nigeria’s development to the desired place as he becomes Nigeria’s President from May 29, 2023.”

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng