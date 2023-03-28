Ayu is an evil that befell PDP says Sen. Nnamani

ADEKUNLE ADESUJI

Former Governor of Enugu state Senator Chimaroke Nnamani has described the leadership of former National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Iyorchia Ayu as an evil that befell the party.

Senator Nnamani added that Ayu’s leadership has brought misfortune to the PDP because of his ineptitude, greed and wickedness.

He said “Ayu is just an unmitigated disaster. His leadership is an evil that befell the PDP. The only option left is to show him the exit door.

“How can Ayu be relying on the PDP constitution section 57(7) to seek refuge when he had flagrantly subverted the same section to sack key stakeholders of the party including me.”

Section 57(7) of the PDP constitution stipulates that “notwithstanding any other provision relating to discipline, no executive committee at any level, except the National Executive Committee (NEC), shall entertain any question of discipline as may relate or concern a member of the National Executive Committee, Deputy Governors or members of the National Assembly.”

He recalled that the Ayu-led National Working Committee relied on the aforementioned section to expel him when it obviously lacked the power to do so pointing out that Ayu’s case now is akin to the evil that men do lives with them.