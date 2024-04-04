Buhari mourns as former NLC President, Ali Ciroma is buried in Maiduguri

Buhari mourns as former NLC President, Ali Ciroma is buried in Maidugurii

AHMED MARI, Maidugurii

The body of the former Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) President, Comrade Ali Ciroma was laid to rest at Gwange cemetery, Maiduguri, the Bormo state capital on Wednesday.

Comrade Ciroma died at the age of 91 at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital, UMTH Maiduguri on Tuesday.

A membee of his family, Comrade Ali Ibrahim Ciroma who , announced the death of the unionist in a statement on Tuesday said: “It is with deep sorrow that I announce the death of Comrade Ali Ciroma, former President of the Nigeria Labour Congress.”

He said the sad event occurred on Tuesday, April 2 at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital.

Meanwhile Imam Iddani, Adam Ibn Asil who led the funeral prayer, prayed for the repose of the soul of late labour leader.

Ali Ciroma funeral was held on Wednesday at exactly 4pm at his Old GRA residence No.7A along Galadima Road near Muhammadu Shuwa Memorial Hospital (Nursing Home), Maiduguri.

Ciroma was the president of the NLC from 1984 to 1988 when he was forced out of office by the then military administration of Gen Ibrahim Babangida, which dissolved the union.

Similarly former President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed his condolences on the demise of veteran labour leader and former President Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC Ali Ciroma.

The former president said the deceased leaves behind notable contributions to the economy and the labour movement well beyond the borders of the nation.

“Ali Ciroma was indomitable. Full of life, insightful and fearless as a leader. He leaves behind a notable contribution to the labour movement and to my political career as an ardent supporter who stood by me before and during my years in the office of president.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family, the government, and the people of Borno State. May Allah give them the fortitude to bear the loss,” according to a statement signed by Garba Shehu media aide to Buhari.