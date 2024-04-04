LASTMA warns against speeding as FG reopens Third Mainland Bridge today

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority on Wednesday warned motorists to observe speed limits when travelling along the newly repaired Third Mainland Bridge to be reopened today.

This was contained in a statement issued by the agency’s spokesperson, Adebayo Toafiq.

He urged motorists to fully observe all traffic signs and installed technological equipment connected to traffic.

Recall that the Lagos State Government had on March 30 announced the planned reopening of the Third Mainland Bridge on Thursday, April 4, 2024.

This Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, disclosed this in his X account.

The statement read, “Dear Lagos residents, We’re pleased to share that the Third Mainland Bridge will resume full operations on April 4, 2024, following extensive repairs.”

However according to Taofiq, in order to guarantee drivers’ safety and prompt rescue action on the bridge, LASTMA would deploy personnel, patrol cars, and recovery vehicles on the bridge.

He said, “The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority has warned motorists to maintain speed limits while driving on the long stretch of the newly renovated Third Mainland Bridge linking the Mainland and other parts of the state.

“Motorists must be conscious of time and plan their journey ahead to avoid unnecessary speeding while using the bridge and other link roads across the state.

“The agency would deploy more men and patrol and recovery vehicles to ensure the safety of motorists and timely rescue intervention on the bridge.”