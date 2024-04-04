Abure’s life under threat’, LP raises alarm after ‘mysterious’ fire razes his Abuja residence

The Labour Party, LP, on Wednesday alleged an arson attack on the Abuja residence of its National Chairman, Julius Abure, by unknown assailants.

National Publicity Secretary of the party, Obiora Ifoh, who made the allegation in a statement in Abuja, said that Abure escaped “an assassination attempt at his residence.”

According to him, “His ( Abure’s) residence was also gutted by a mysterious fire which started a few minutes after 1am while Abure and the members of his family were asleep.

“According to a member of the family who narrated the incidence, the family was woken up by neighbours and security men living in the compound who raised the alarm.

“The entire family were trapped as the inferno had reached the staircase making it impossible for Abure and family to escape.

“However, it took divine intervention for the national chairman and his family to escape after neighbours and security men gallantly pulled down one of the windows upstairs making ways for the family to escape.

“Men of the Fire Service arrived shortly after Abure and his family were evacuated.

“Abure and his family were rushed to a private hospital where they are presently receiving treatment. Their condition is however stable.”

Meanwhile, it was not exactly clear whether the matter has been officially reported to the police as at the time of filing this report.