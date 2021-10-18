Buhari committed to completing abandoned projects in N/Delta – Akpabio

Minister, Niger Delta Affairs Ministry, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has restated President Muhammadu Buhari’s commitment to completing all abandoned projects in the nine states of the Niger Delta Region.

Senator Akpabio spoke in Uyo, on Sunday, after an inspection tour of the long-abandoned 1000-bed hostel blocks constructed by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) for the University of Uyo.

Located at the Main Campus of the institution at Nsukara Offot, Uyo, the three-storey project which started about fifteen (15) years ago, but was delayed for many reasons is almost 98 percent completed and ready for commissioning in the next couple of weeks.

The hostel has 500 bed spaces for male undergraduates and 500 bed spaces for female undergraduates.

The Minister, who specifically eulogized President Muhammadu Buhari, for his massive support to the interventionist agency since assumption of office hinted that, the NDDC’s commitment to the completion of the students’ hostel project was a directive from the President.

He disclosed that, other abandoned, but life -touching projects in the Niger Delta region were now at various stages of completion and inauguration.

Senator Akpabio assured that the Agency would continue to support educational development by creating conducive teaching and learning environment in educational institutions in the Niger Delta region.

In his remarks after the facility tour, the Interim Administrator of the NDDC, Effiong Akwa, thanked President Buhari for his moral and financial support which has seen to more abandoned projects in the region being completed and handed over to its beneficiaries.

” Let me place on records the support of our dear President to the Niger Delta region. He has handed a presidential directive through the minister, that we must ensure that all abandoned but viable projects in the region are completed and handed over to its direct beneficiaries, ” Akwa stated.

