LAWMA takes clean-up community campaign to Epe

IBRAHIM QUADRI

The Chairman of Epe Local Government, Hon. Princess Surah Olayemi Animashaun has promised to work with the Lagos Waste Management Authority, LAWMA, by mobilizing residents to properly dispose and pay their waste.

In a statement signed by the Director Public Affairs, Folasade Kadiri, she said the Managing Director/CEO, Mr. Ibrahim Odumboni, took LAWMA’s community clean-up campaign to the Local government council secretariat, Ita Marun, Epe over the weekend.

Princess Animashaun commended the efforts of the agency and admonished residents to reciprocate LAWMA’s gesture by putting up an environment-friendly habit.

In his address, Mr. Odumboni expressed displeasure at the poor waste disposal habit of the people, as well as their poor response to payment of waste.

Also speaking, High Chief Agbon, who represented the Oloja of Epe, HRH Oba Kamorudeen Ishola Animashaun, lauded the effort of LAWMA but solicited for recruitment of more personnel to expand the existing workforce, as well as improved pay package to boost their morale.

Similarly, Chief Quadri Ojiga Ogboro who represented the Olu Epe, HRH Sheffield Olatunji Adewale saluted the determination of LAWMA’s managing director, to make Epe one of the cleanest cities in the state.

Alhaji Ogundipe Akewushola, Vice-Chairman of the Community Development Committee in Epe, chronicled the operations of LAWMA in the town since the 80s and expressed deep appreciation of its performance so far.

In the same vein, the LAWMA boss promised to turn around waste management in the Epe Campus of the Lagos State University, as he solicited their collaboration to develop LAWMA Academy.

In attendance were the Chief Technical Officer of LAWMA, Dr. Olorunwa Tijani; AGM Admin, Mr. Taoreed Dosumu; AGM East 2 Operations, Mrs. Bola Adewumi and others.

