Buhari celebrates VP Osinbajo at 66

President Muhammadu Buhari rejoices with Vice President Oluyemi Oluleke Osinbajo, GCON, SAN on the occasion of his 66th birthday, March 8, 2023.

The President equally felicitates with the entire Osinbajo family, wishing them many happy returns, as their son, husband and father turns another year, in good health and sound mind.

President Buhari lauds the sterling service the celebrant has provided to the country, as an academic, Attorney-General of Lagos State (1997-2007), and Vice President (2015 till date).

He applauds the deft way Osinbajo, a pastor with the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), has combined scholarship with governance, and pastoral work, commending such dedication to the younger generation whom the Number 2 man serves as a torchbearer to.

President Buhari wishes the Vice President and his family joyful celebration, and greater grace ahead.