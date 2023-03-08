Sovereign Trust Insurance preaches gender sensitivity in workplaces @ International Women’s Day

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc, Mr. Olaotan Soyinka has urged institutions, governmental organizations and agencies to be sensitive on the need to achieve gender balancing in all their activities.

Mr Soyinka who made the appeal against the backdrop of the celebration of International Women’s Day on March 8, 2023 said that organizations and institutions should endevour to give vent to the aspiration and ambition of members of staff irrespective of the gender, tribe, or religious affiliation.

It was against this background that Mr Soyinka revealed that Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc have continued to practice gender sensitive work culture to the extent that the Underwriting Firm is an equal gender organization that gives vent to the aspiration and ambition of members of staff.

According to him, Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc is an organization where premium is placed on meritocracy and good professional conduct from all and sundry in the organization.

In his goodwill address to the Female Employees of the organization at a special session organized for them in commemoration of the global event, Soyinka seized the moment to appreciate and honour them accordingly. In his words, “as we celebrate all our women the world over on March 8, 2023, I want to particularly express my profound support and appreciation to our great women in Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc for your doggedness and dedication to duty. You have always proven that you are all women of grit and compassion and it has been very exciting working with you all.” As you are all aware, our organization is an equal gender-based one driven by professionalism, dedication, and commitment to good corporate governance ethics. An attestation to this fact is seen in the composition of the Management structure of the organization as quite a number of women are in top management positions within the organization.

The Executive Director, Marketing and Business Development, Ugochi Odemelam, who is also a pioneer staff of the Underwriting Firm rose through the ranks over the years and today, she is equally a member of the Board of Directors of the company and a member of the Executive Management team respectively. She has this to say, “I could not have asked for more.“27 yearsago, when I joined the organization as a fresh graduate with little or no experience in the Insurance Industry, I was what anyone would literarily describe as a rookie but today, with the right tutelage and guidance, I have become what you will describe as a weather-beaten and experienced insurance Practitioner operating at the top echelon of the organization and the industry as a whole. According to her, the climb to the ladder has not been fortuitous, but rather, it has been that of hard work, dedication to duty and commitment with support from every member of staff irrespective of the gender as the organization gives equal opportunity to everyone who is ready to do the work diligently without playing to the gallery. She equally thanked the Management for giving a lot of other women in the system high profile responsibilities across the company’s operations.

Amongst such high-ranking officers in the organization are, Angela Uche-Onochie an Assistant General Manager and a pioneer staff who heads the Eastern Operations of Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc, Bisola Asaju, an Assistant General Manager as well as the Head of General Internal Services under the Finance and Corporate Services Division of the organization. One of such amazons is Victoria Eze who heads one of the Sales teams in the Head Office in the capacity of an Assistant General Manager as well.

As all attention is been focused on women all over the world with particular emphasis on the occasion of International Women Day celebration, March 8, 2023, Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc said that it is wishing all the women a hearty International Women’s Day celebration as they choose to #embrace Equality in a world of innovation driven by technology.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our Social Media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and Across the Globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline