Breaking: Supreme Court affirms Tinubu’s victory, dismisses Atiku, Obi’s appeals

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.
20
The Supreme Court has affirmed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the valid winner of the February 25, 2023 Presidential Election

The Apex court, in a Lead Judgement read by Justice Inyang Okoro, dismissed the appeals by the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar and Mr. Peter Obi of the Labour Party, for lack of merit.

The Apex Court upheld the September 16 judgement of the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC), which struck out both suits, as they could not prove their case.

The court held that Atiku and Obi, in their separate suits, could not prove their allegations of irregularities and non-compliance to the Electoral Act.

 

Details later…

 

