World Health Organisation to partner Nigeria on Adolescents’ Health 

Representatives of the World Health Organisation have expressed their desire to partner with Nigeria towards improving the wellbeing of women, children and adolescents.

The World health body stated this when Senior officials of PMNCH hosted by WHO met with President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio on the sidelines of the Inter-Parliamentary Union Assembly in Luanda, Angola.

PMNCH is the world’s largest alliance for women’s, children’s and adolescents’ health and well-being, with over 1,400 partner organizations working together through 10 constituency groups: partner governments, donors and foundations, NGOs, adolescent and youth groups, private sector organizations, health professional associations, academic and research institutions, global financing mechanisms, inter-governmental organizations, and UN agencies.

The PMNCH Team led by Dr Flavia Bustreo, a leading physician, public health professional and advocate for the health and human rights of women, children, adolescents and the elderly said they envision a world in which every woman, child and adolescent is able to realize their right to health and well-being, leaving no one behind.

Responding, Senator Akpabio said he was glad to receive the representatives of the World Health body and that Nigeria will be glad to partner with them for the general improvement of the healthcare of vulnerable people through direct intervention, advocacy and capacity building.

Other members of the PMNCH Team included Senior Consultants Sue Mbaya and Mohit Pramanik.

On the Team of Senate President were Senators Ibrahim Dankwambo Asuquo Ekpenyong and Zam Titus.

