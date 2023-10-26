Akpabio meets with representatives of WHO

President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio on Wednesday on the sidelines of the Inter-Parliamentary Union Assembly met with officials of PMNCH, hosted by the World Health Organisation.

PMNCH is the world’s largest alliance for women’s, children’s and adolescents’ health and well-being, with over 1,400 partner organizations working together through 10 constituency groups: partner governments, donors and foundations, NGOs, adolescent and youth groups, private sector organizations, health professional associations, academic and research institutions, global financing mechanisms, inter-governmental organizations, and UN agencies. PMNCH is hosted by the World Health Organization, based in Geneva.

The PMNCH Team was led by Dr Flavia Bustreo, a leading physician, public health professional and advocate for the health and human rights of women, children, adolescents and the elderly, and is known for taking action on the social and environmental determinants of health. Other members of the Team included Senior Consultants Sue Mbaya and Mohit Pramanik.

On the Team of the Senate President were Senators Ibrahim Dankwambo Asuquo Ekpenyong and Zam Titus.

