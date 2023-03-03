Breaking: El-Rufai, Bello, Matawalle storm Supreme Court as Judgement on Naira Crisis holds today

The Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, and the Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara state stormed the Supreme Court this morning as Judgement on Naira Crisis holds today

The Apex Court had adjourned till today March 3, for Judgement in suit filed by the three states, challenging the implementation of the New Naira Policy, which bans the use of the old N200, N500, and N1000 banknotes as valid legal tenders.

A seven-man panel of the apex court, headed by Justice Inyang Okoro, adjourned for Judgement after all parties in the suit adopted their processes.

It will be recalled that the Apex court had earlier joined seven states- Lagos, Cross Rivers, Ogun, Ekiti, Ondo, Sokoto, and President Muhammadu Buhari’s home state, Katsina, as parties to the suit that was filed by three northern states, Kogi, Kaduna and Zamfara states.

Also, the Apex court consolidated the different suits filed by Rivers, Nasarawa, Jigawa, Kano, Niger, and Abia states, with all the pending cases challenging the Naira swap policy that FG introduced through the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN.

More Details coming soon.

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our Social Media platforms

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Twitter- https://twitter.com/championnewsng