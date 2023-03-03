Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Meeting of re-election of Babajide Sanwo- Olu, through his chief of staff to the Ohanaeze Ndigbo groups , Igbo speaking Community /Ndi Eze held in Lagos

Photo Gallery
By Peter
L-r ... Special Adviser for Drainage and Water Resources to Lagos State Governor,  Engr Joe Igbokwe; Deputy Director Ethnic Affairs , independent Campaign Council ( ICC) . (The Akeweje of Lagos) Chief Anslem Njoku;   Director  General of Ethnic Affairs, Lagos State Mr.  Wale  Adelana; Chief of Staff at Lagos State Government Mr. Tayo Ayinde, during the Critical Meeting of re-election of  Babajide   Sanwo- Olu  Executive Governor of Lagos State  through his chief of staff  to the Ohanaeze Ndigbo  groups and igbo speaking Community /Ndi Eze in Lagos .held on 2/3/2023... PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI .
80
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

L-r… HRH Dr Vincent Iwobi ;  Eze Ndigbo Ikeja,  Eze Uche Dimgba;  Eze Lawrence Nnamdi  and  Eze Ndigbo, Lagos State, Eze Christian Nwachukwu

L-r…  Deputy Director Ethnic Affairs , ICC. (The Akeweje of Lagos)   Chief Anslem NjokuDirector  General of Ethnic Affairs, Lagos State Mr Wale  Adelana; Chief of Staff at Lagos State Government ,Mr  Tayo Ayinde; Cardinal James Omolaja Odunmbaku, aka, Baba Eto.

L-r …President Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos. Chief Solomon Ogbonna Aguene; Deputy Woman Leader  Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos Chief (Mrs.) Eucharia Nwagwu and  High Chief Princess Nkem Igweh.

L-r… President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Lagos State ,Chief Sunday Ossai;  President General  Igbo Speaking Community in Lagos ,Chief Sunday Udeh and  Stake Holder Ohanaeze  Ndigbo in Lagos   Chief Uche Baba Tata.

L-r … Eze  Dr Okey Anorue; HRM  Eze Barrister Nwoche;  Eze Ndigbo Ejigbo , Eze Dr, Alex Sunday Nwoye and  Eze Nnemeka Agbo.

L-r …Eze Ndigbo of Mushin/Odiolowo  Eze Monday Lawrence Obuijiogu;  Director  General of Ethnic Affairs, Lagos State Mr. Wale  Adelana; Chief of Staff at Lagos State Government ,Mr  Tayo Ayinde and  Cardinal James Omolaja Odunmbaku, aka, Baba Eto.

L-r … Eze Ndigbo Iba LCDA , Eze Chukwuemeka Onuoha;  Eze Ndigbo Ifako –Ijaiye LGA  Eze Michael Ezekwobi  and  Eze Udo 11  Eze Ndigbo Eze  Ndigbo Amuwo Odofin  Eze Augustine Sundy Ojukwu.

Cross Section of Ndi Eze at the meeting.

Cross Section of the Members of Ethnic Affairs ,independent Campaign Council ( ICC ) , during the Critical Meeting of re-election of Babajide Sanwo- Olu Executive Governor of Lagos State through his chief of staff to the Ohanaeze Ndigbo groups and igbo speaking Community /Ndi Eze in Lagos .held on 2/3/2023. ..PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI .

 

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our Social Media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and Across the Globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline
Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Continue Reading
Peter 8912 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, March 3, 2023

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, March 2, 2023

Funeral service of late Dame Caroline Oladunni Adebutu held…

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, February 29, 2023

1 of 281