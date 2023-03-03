Meeting of re-election of Babajide Sanwo- Olu, through his chief of staff to the Ohanaeze Ndigbo groups , Igbo speaking Community /Ndi Eze held in Lagos

L-r… HRH Dr Vincent Iwobi ; Eze Ndigbo Ikeja, Eze Uche Dimgba; Eze Lawrence Nnamdi and Eze Ndigbo, Lagos State, Eze Christian Nwachukwu
L-r… Deputy Director Ethnic Affairs , ICC. (The Akeweje of Lagos) Chief Anslem Njoku; Director General of Ethnic Affairs, Lagos State Mr Wale Adelana; Chief of Staff at Lagos State Government ,Mr Tayo Ayinde; Cardinal James Omolaja Odunmbaku, aka, Baba Eto.
L-r… President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Lagos State ,Chief Sunday Ossai; President General Igbo Speaking Community in Lagos ,Chief Sunday Udeh and Stake Holder Ohanaeze Ndigbo in Lagos Chief Uche Baba Tata.
L-r … Eze Dr Okey Anorue; HRM Eze Barrister Nwoche; Eze Ndigbo Ejigbo, Eze Dr, Alex Sunday Nwoye and Eze Nnemeka Agbo.
L-r …Eze Ndigbo of Mushin/Odiolowo Eze Monday Lawrence Obuijiogu; Director General of Ethnic Affairs, Lagos State Mr. Wale Adelana; Chief of Staff at Lagos State Government ,Mr Tayo Ayinde and Cardinal James Omolaja Odunmbaku, aka, Baba Eto.
Cross Section of the Members of Ethnic Affairs ,independent Campaign Council ( ICC ) , during the Critical Meeting of re-election of Babajide Sanwo- OluExecutive Governor of Lagos State through his chief of staff to the Ohanaeze Ndigbo groups and igbo speaking Community /Ndi Eze in Lagos .held on 2/3/2023. ..PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI .
For a better society
—————————————————————–
Kindly follow us across all our Social Media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and Across the Globe.
Comments are closed.