Meeting of re-election of Babajide Sanwo- Olu, through his chief of staff to the Ohanaeze Ndigbo groups , Igbo speaking Community /Ndi Eze held in Lagos

L-r… HRH Dr Vincent Iwobi ; Eze Ndigbo Ikeja, Eze Uche Dimgba; Eze Lawrence Nnamdi and Eze Ndigbo, Lagos State, Eze Christian Nwachukwu

L-r… Deputy Director Ethnic Affairs , ICC. (The Akeweje of Lagos) Chief Anslem Njoku; Director General of Ethnic Affairs, Lagos State Mr Wale Adelana; Chief of Staff at Lagos State Government ,Mr Tayo Ayinde; Cardinal James Omolaja Odunmbaku, aka, Baba Eto.

L-r …President Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos. Chief Solomon Ogbonna Aguene; Deputy Woman Leader Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos Chief (Mrs.) Eucharia Nwagwu and High Chief Princess Nkem Igweh.

L-r… President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Lagos State ,Chief Sunday Ossai; President General Igbo Speaking Community in Lagos ,Chief Sunday Udeh and Stake Holder Ohanaeze Ndigbo in Lagos Chief Uche Baba Tata.

L-r … Eze Dr Okey Anorue; HRM Eze Barrister Nwoche; Eze Ndigbo Ejigbo , Eze Dr, Alex Sunday Nwoye and Eze Nnemeka Agbo.

L-r …Eze Ndigbo of Mushin/Odiolowo Eze Monday Lawrence Obuijiogu; Director General of Ethnic Affairs, Lagos State Mr. Wale Adelana; Chief of Staff at Lagos State Government ,Mr Tayo Ayinde and Cardinal James Omolaja Odunmbaku, aka, Baba Eto.

L-r … Eze Ndigbo Iba LCDA , Eze Chukwuemeka Onuoha; Eze Ndigbo Ifako –Ijaiye LGA Eze Michael Ezekwobi and Eze Udo 11 Eze Ndigbo Eze Ndigbo Amuwo Odofin Eze Augustine Sundy Ojukwu.

Cross Section of Ndi Eze at the meeting.

Cross Section of the Members of Ethnic Affairs ,independent Campaign Council ( ICC ) , during the Critical Meeting of re-election of Babajide Sanwo- Olu Executive Governor of Lagos State through his chief of staff to the Ohanaeze Ndigbo groups and igbo speaking Community /Ndi Eze in Lagos .held on 2/3/2023. ..PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI .

