Bravo! as Apostle Paul Odola set to celebrate Church Anniversary in grandstyle

” If your dreams do not scare you, they are not big enough” is a popular saying by Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.

But if there is a man who understands this saying better, then it is Dominion Power Assembly Int’l presiding pastor, Apostle Paul Odola.

Indeed he is a man with big dreams who decided to break away from the norm and plant something peculiar in Abuja.

Dominion Power Assembly Int’l (DOPA), will be celebrating One year Anniversary. It’s a Special Anniversary / Conversation in the month of March 2022 and it is coupled with program which is said to bring the wonders of God to the city of Abuja and it is coming at a time that the world is departing from the word of God and focusing on materialism.

The Anniversary is theme ” Manifesting His Glory” to commence from Tuesday 22rd – Sunday 27th March 2022, 5:30pm, and Sunday 27th is billed as Victory Celebration at the Church auditorium,

DOPA(Avenue) Directly behind First bank, Mpape Abuja.

Apostle Paul Odola is one of the respected God’s General making waves in Nigeria, Africa and Abroad. Apart from having spectacular large followers, the servant of God is known for his zeal and dedication for the work of God.

Solomon Lange, Steve Crown, Naomi Classik, Owe Abutu, among others will bring down God’s presence with an electrified praise and worship.

Guest Ministers of God across the globe will be coming with an unusual anointing for transformation and acceleration to bless the participants. The likes of Dr Joshua Talena, Apostle Tim Nbasha, While the host, Apostle Paul Odola promises that it will be an explosive program, there will be divine visitation in the lives of everyone and solution to problems by prophetic mandate, as it will also feature Salvation, Deliverance, Healing, Breakthrough, Miracles, Financial upliftment, Prophetic Utterance with solutions. For more information call, 08035959570.

For a better society