Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Man United Must Redefine Their Identity –Rangnick

SportsFootball
By Champion
8

Ralf Rangnick has disclosed that Manchester United need to find an identity if they are to be successful like Man City and Liverpool in the Premier League.

Rangnick has been outlining what the Old Trafford club have to do in order to get close to Manchester City and Liverpool.

“It is pretty easy in football,” he said. “You need the best possible people, have a clear idea and stick to it.

“City and Liverpool have continuity and consistency on head coach for past five or six years and Jurgen (Klopp) and Pep (Guardiola) are the best two coaches on the planet.

“They have very clear identity about how they want to play. This is the secret behind their success.

“This is what all the top clubs have in common and is something that needs to be developed at Manchester United.”

Continue Reading
Champion 224 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

Ex-Nigeria Basketball Star Udoka Named NBA Coach Of The…

Transfer Talk: Chelsea sale could expedite Jorginho move to…

Barcelona’s Xavi among six top young coaches to watch…

English Football Corner, Analysis And Predictions.

1 of 144