Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

President Buhari welcomes Tijjaniyya leader as Zamfara hosts Maulud celebration

Latest News
By Peter
17

President Muhammadu Buhari joins the government and people of Zamfara State in welcoming the Grand Kalifah of the Tijjaniyya Islamic Movement, Sheikh Mahi Ibrahim Nyass as the State hosts this year’s Maulud, commemorating the birthday of the sect’s founder.

President Buhari said the tradition of hosting and honoring religious leaders is as old as Nigeria itself, calling on the visitors to join the citizens in praying for peace and safety for all in the country and beyond.

He used the occasion to assure citizens that the administration will, at all times, respect the citizens’ undeniable right to practice a religion of his or her own choice.

He appealed to religious groups to act with restraint and mutual respect at all times.

The President remarked that the fact of Zamfara State hosting the event this year suggests the prevalence of improving security in the State, giving assurance that the government will continue with ongoing efforts to make every community in the country safe.

 

 

For a better society

Continue Reading
Peter 6140 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

Okorocha will fast track human capital development – Aide

Ex-Nigeria Basketball Star Udoka Named NBA Coach Of The…

Abiodun: Agro cargo airport to be ready November…Says…

Gov. Ugwuanyi lists his achievements in the State Judiciary

1 of 790