President Buhari welcomes Tijjaniyya leader as Zamfara hosts Maulud celebration

President Muhammadu Buhari joins the government and people of Zamfara State in welcoming the Grand Kalifah of the Tijjaniyya Islamic Movement, Sheikh Mahi Ibrahim Nyass as the State hosts this year’s Maulud, commemorating the birthday of the sect’s founder.

President Buhari said the tradition of hosting and honoring religious leaders is as old as Nigeria itself, calling on the visitors to join the citizens in praying for peace and safety for all in the country and beyond.

He used the occasion to assure citizens that the administration will, at all times, respect the citizens’ undeniable right to practice a religion of his or her own choice.

He appealed to religious groups to act with restraint and mutual respect at all times.

The President remarked that the fact of Zamfara State hosting the event this year suggests the prevalence of improving security in the State, giving assurance that the government will continue with ongoing efforts to make every community in the country safe.

