Brace up for more hardships, Prophet Timothy tells Nigerians

General Overseer of Olive Mountain of Prayer and Praise Int’l Church, Prophet Dr. Collins Timothy, has told Nigerians to brace up for more hardships as the New Year approaches.

The prophet, who spoke to journalists at the Ijegun-Ikotun, Lagos headquarters of the church on Sunday, said that the current difficulty in the country would not abate but would get worse.

Timothy urged the citizens to get prepared for what would happen in the country in the first quarter of 2024, noting that the masses would groan under the yoke of difficulties.

“What Nigerians are currently experiencing is just the beginning of the hardships to come; things are going to be tough for the masses. Anybody that tells you that the cost of living is going to be better is not saying the truth. The hardship will continue unabated until the first tenure of the current administration elapses, and things will continue to be hard for most Nigerians.

“Things will be more difficulty in 2024 than 2023, if Nigerians fail to embark on fervent prayers for the nation. From what is happening now, it is not a time to start looking for who is a Christian or Muslim because this ugly situation will affect both Christians and Muslims.

“Collective prayers would steer this nation out of its bad situation. The country is going down gradually and if we don’t pray, it is going to be more difficult to salvage the Nigeria,” he said.

Timothy had made several accurate predictions in the past, such as the death of former President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua in office and the ongoing demolition of buildings in some parts of Lagos State, urged President Bola Tinubu to be very careful as some people around him have ulterior motive. He argued that the president was not totally in charge of the country’s leadership.

“I saw where the leadership of this country was hijacked and I also predicted that the country’s leader who is from the Southern part of the country would be poisoned for his second in command to take charge of the country”, he said.

“The president is on the seat of power but he is not the one that is in charge. Those who put him there are the ones running the affairs of the country. They are the ones ruling the country on his behalf,” he said.

