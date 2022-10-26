Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Book Launching ‘Bank of the Mind Written by Rev. Uche Godson Ukasoanya held in Lagos

Latest News
By Peter
L-r... District Superintendent of Lagos District Assemblies of God Nigeria .Rev Joseph N.G. Okafor ; Mrs Chika Ukasoanya ; her husband author of the Book ‘Bank of the Mind ‘ Senior Minister & Assist. Lagos District Superintendent ,Rev. Uche Godson Ukasoanya Barrister Kehinde Bamiwola ; Presiding Bishop of Wordbase Assembly Bishop Humphrey Erumaka ; Chairman of the Occasion Elder Dr Wale Afolabi, during a book Launching in Lagos on 23/10/2022... PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.
2
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

L-r… Presiding Bishop of Wordbase Assembly Bishop Humphrey Erumaka;  District Superintendent of Lagos District Assemblies of God Nigeria Rev. Joseph N.G. Okafor; author of the Book ‘Bank of the Mind Senior Minister & Assist. Lagos District Superintendent, Rev. Uche Godson Ukasoanya;’ Chairman of the Occasion Elder Dr. Wale Afolabi, during a book Launching in Lagos on 23/10/2022.

L-r… District Superintendent of Lagos District Assemblies of God Nigeria. Rev Joseph N.G. Okafor; Presiding Bishop of Wordbase Assembly Bishop Humphrey Erumaka; Chairman of the Occasion Elder Dr. Wale Afolabi, and others at the Unveiling of the book.

  L-r… Book Review MD/CEOMay & Baker Nigeria PLC.   Mr Patrick Ajah ; Mr Onyebuchi Amarihu;  Mr Ferdinand Emelike  and CEO Samasu motors  Nigeria limited , Mr  Samson Asuelimen.

L-r… CEO Samasu motors. Nigeria Limited. Mr. Samson Asuelimen; Commissioner of police representative Sp Shaibu Abubakar and Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Godwin Chijioke Nwobodo (RTD),

RevUche Godson Ukasoanya his Wife Mrs Chika , and Members of their family  Cutting his 58 th  Birthday  Cake, during a book Launching ‘Bank of the Mind ‘ held in Lagos on 23/10/2022…PHOTO S CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our Social Media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and Across the Globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline
Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Continue Reading
Peter 8150 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Just In : CBN to change N200, N500 and N1000 notes effect…

Kenya arrest: Buhari govt loses against Kanu in court

Just In : Fire guts Lagos WAEC Office

How vessels are used to steal Nigeria’s crude oil undetected…

1 of 1,207