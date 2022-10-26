Book Launching ‘Bank of the Mind Written by Rev. Uche Godson Ukasoanya held in Lagos

L-r… Presiding Bishop of Wordbase Assembly Bishop Humphrey Erumaka; District Superintendent of Lagos District Assemblies of God Nigeria Rev. Joseph N.G. Okafor; author of the Book ‘Bank of the Mind ‘ Senior Minister & Assist. Lagos District Superintendent, Rev. Uche Godson Ukasoanya;’ Chairman of the Occasion Elder Dr. Wale Afolabi, during a book Launching in Lagos on 23/10/2022.

L-r… District Superintendent of Lagos District Assemblies of God Nigeria. Rev Joseph N.G. Okafor; Presiding Bishop of Wordbase Assembly Bishop Humphrey Erumaka; Chairman of the Occasion Elder Dr. Wale Afolabi, and others at the Unveiling of the book.

L-r… Book Review MD/CEOMay & Baker Nigeria PLC. Mr Patrick Ajah ; Mr Onyebuchi Amarihu; Mr Ferdinand Emelike and CEO Samasu motors Nigeria limited , Mr Samson Asuelimen.

L-r… CEO Samasu motors. Nigeria Limited. Mr. Samson Asuelimen; Commissioner of police representative Sp Shaibu Abubakar and Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Godwin Chijioke Nwobodo (RTD),

Rev. Uche Godson Ukasoanya his Wife Mrs Chika , and Members of their family Cutting his 58 th Birthday Cake, during a book Launching ‘Bank of the Mind ‘ held in Lagos on 23/10/2022…PHOTO S CHINYERE IKEANYI.

