Colombia beat Nigeria, reach U-17 Women’s W’Cup final

By Peter
Nigeria’s U-17 women’s national team, the Flamingos, on Wednesday, lost to Columbia in a penalty shootout to reach the final of the U-17 Women’s World Cup in India.

The game ended with no goal from both team without the extra time and settled with a penalty shoot-out.

Details later…

 

