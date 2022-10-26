Colombia beat Nigeria, reach U-17 Women’s W’Cup final FootballSports By Peter On Oct 26, 2022 10 Share Nigeria’s U-17 women’s national team, the Flamingos, on Wednesday, lost to Columbia in a penalty shootout to reach the final of the U-17 Women’s World Cup in India. The game ended with no goal from both team without the extra time and settled with a penalty shoot-out. Details later… For a better society —————————————————————– Kindly follow us across all our Social Media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and Across the Globe. Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline Continue Reading Champion Newspaperschampionnews.com.ngColombia beat Nigeriadaily Champion NewspapersDaily NewsFlamingosLatest NewsLatest sports 10 Share FacebookTwitterWhatsAppPinterestEmailFacebook MessengerLinkedinTelegram
