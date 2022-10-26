16 Schools, 45 Scholars, Across 3 States Benefit from Pistis Foundation’s N25 Million Scholarship

… As Pistis Foundation celebrates four years of impact

Lagos, Nigeria, October 19, 2022—as part of events celebrating its fourth-year anniversary, Pistis Foundation, one of Nigeria’s leading non-profit, social initiative, established to be a model provider of empowerment opportunities for the economically challenged in target communities, held a scholarship awards ceremony during which a cheque donation of twenty-five million naira was presented to the Pistis Foundation Scholars and new beneficiaries from underserved communities.

Scholarships were awarded to 45 scholars across 16 schools in Lagos, Oyo, and Ogun states; high performers in various categories from the recently concluded 2021/2022 session also received cash rewards and other gifts.

While making the founder’s remark, Godman Akinlabi, the Visionary and Pistis Foundation’s Board Chair said, “We are committed to wholesome society development and we recognise that the key is to start from the early stage of child development. Whilst at Pistis Foundation, we will continue to play our role to contribute to the development of children in the bid to see them achieve greatness; as we charge parents, who have the greater responsibility as parent leaders in the overall success of the child, not to abdicate their responsibilities.”

Since its inception in 2018, the Pistis Foundation has and continues to impact the lives of thousands of economically challenged people through its various strategic impact initiatives. Pistis Foundation provides scholarships to 110 students through its scholarship program; 103 teachers received professional training; 13,000 medical interventions have been carried out through its Medical & Surgical Outreach “UBOMI”; “KOTS” (Kids off the Streets) homeless shelter currently houses 23 children; and 15,000 beneficiaries have been fed through its food bank program, just to mention a few.

While appreciating the foundation during the occasion, one of the scholarship recipients’ parents said, “When one of my children got selected for the Pistis Foundation Scholarship it was like water to my thirsty soul. I have three children and one of the major challenges I faced was paying their school fees. But now I am less overwhelmed as one of them is now being catered for, and I can’t thank the Foundation enough.”

Mr. Leonard F. Thomas, Executive Director, Pistis Foundation, while reiterating their goal of impacting Africa, captured the new milestone reached by the foundation. “For our fourth year anniversary, we took the first step towards scaling and expanding our work by sponsoring children from two other South-West states outside of Lagos. This feat has brought us one step closer to the goal of empowering underserved children across Africa, as we make our annual Award-Tour to core partner schools, “said Thomas.

Furthermore, in line with its 5-year strategic plan and overall goal to IMPACT and empower the economically challenged in Africa sustainably, efforts are being undertaken with a long-term approach by the Pistis Foundation to grow its Education, Health and Shelter initiatives such as the official inauguration of PF Advisory board members, the setting up of the UBOMI Medical Centre Hospital and the Kids off the Street (KOTS) partnership programs, amongst many others.

To ensure the success of the project, Pistis Foundation has partnered with several organisations, including Adler Technology, SAPRO, Zenera Consulting, Divine Children’s Place, Nifty Steps School, Loveland School, Godwin Wecoch School, and Pedrisi School, amongst others.