Blossomflow foundation, Special outreach visit to Nigeria Correctional Service Female Custodian Maximum prison, Kirikiri Lagos

 Chairman Blossomflow foundation , Joan Faluyi; second  in Command Maximum Female Prison Warder, Kirikiri  Lagos, Easter Taiwo, (both middle)  during the Special Outreach Visit and Presentation of Gift Items, Sanitary Pads, Baby Milks and other Items by Blossomflow  Foundation to Nigeria Correctional Service Female Custodian Maximum prison, Kirikiri Lagos… 12/4/2024.
Chairman Blossomflow Foundation, Joan Faluyi; presenting items to second  in Command Maximum Female Prison Warder, Kirikiri  Lagos, Easter Taiwo, during the Special Outreach Visit and Presentation of Gift Items, Sanitary Pads, Baby Milks and other Items by Blossomflow  Foundation  to Nigeria Correctional Service Female Custodian Maximum prison, Kirikiri Lagos.

Chairman Blossomflow foundation , Joan Faluyi; Showcasing the product during the Special Outreach Visit and Presentation of Gift Items, Sanitary Pads, Baby Milks and other Items.

Member of Blossomflow Foundation, Edirin Essiet; comfort James; Derin Oyedun;  Jumoke Oyedun; Chairman Blossomflow, Joan Faluyi; 2nd in Command Maximum Female Prison Warder, Kirikiri lagos, Easter Taiwo; Elizabeth Daniel; Nnenna Maduabum; Jethro Olatunji; Glory Effiong; Folake Onipede and others.

From left …Members of Blossomflow Foundation, Comfort James; Edirin Essiet; Jumoke Oyedun; Derin Oyedun; Chairman Blossomflow, Joan Faluyi; 2nd in Command Maximum Female Prison Warder, Kirikiri lagos, Easter Taiwo; Elizabeth Daniel; Nnenna Maduabum; Glory Effiong; Folake Onipede and others, during the Special Outreach Visit and Presentation of Gift Items, Sanitary Pads, Baby Milks and other Items by Blossomflow to Nigeria Correctional Service Female Custodian Maximum prison, Kirikiri Lagos… on 12/4/2024. Courtesy of CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

