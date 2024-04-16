Blossomflow foundation, Special outreach visit to Nigeria Correctional Service Female Custodian Maximum prison, Kirikiri Lagos

Chairman Blossomflow Foundation, Joan Faluyi; presenting items to second in Command Maximum Female Prison Warder, Kirikiri Lagos, Easter Taiwo, during the Special Outreach Visit and Presentation of Gift Items, Sanitary Pads, Baby Milks and other Items by Blossomflow Foundation to Nigeria Correctional Service Female Custodian Maximum prison, Kirikiri Lagos.

