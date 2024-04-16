Abiodun’s Policies impacting lives, Says Pastor Bakare

The Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church, Lagos Pastor Tunde Bakare, has described Governor Dapo Abiodun as a visionary leader whose policies and programmes are impacting positively on the lives of the people.

Bakare, who stated this in an interview with newsmen after a private meeting with the governor at his Oke-Mosan office in Abeokuta, said Prince Abiodun has executed many projects that could be verified by all and sundry.

He said: “To be honest with you, this is my first time in five years of coming here. When I entered today, I felt like a transformation had taken place here because I am familiar with this environment.

“As I was looking at the environment, I called the governor and asked him what happened. It is not magic or rocket science, but there is a lot of transformation that has taken place compared to what it used to be in the past.

“Perhaps the governor just decided that this state must be a centre of excellence, and he has made it so,” he noted.

The Cleric stressed that what he has seen and heard about the government is an indication that the state is making progress under Governor Abiodun.

“When one government goes, another one comes in. We can see what the governor is doing and the fingerprint of a visionary leader. The governor has raised the standard, and his successor would have no choice but to build on it to continually move the state forward.

“Some of the things I have heard is that salaries are paid on time, meritocracy is being put in place. If you do what is right, who is wrong and what is right will leave you alone. When the people themselves see a leader who is selfless, they definitely will support,” Bakare added.

Pastor Bakare, who hinted of his desire to relocate back to the state as a result of the impressive performance of the governor and peaceful atmosphere, emphasized that “nobody would want to be in an environment that is hostile.”

