The First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, CON with the Honorable Minister for Steel development, Shuaibu Abubakar Audu when the Minister paid her a visit at her office at the State House, Abuja on Monday 15th April, 2024,

