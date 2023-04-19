Bishop Humphrey Erumaka set to bring Springing Forth to Lagosians

As the country is tilting towards a new democratic dispensation and transition. The General Overseer of Wordbase Assembly Inc, Bishop Humphrey Erumaka has left no stone unturned as he is set to kick off one of their annual programme in April.

The annual program is tagged Heaven Economics 2023 with the theme SPRINGING FORTH

The program is slated to commence from April 23rd – 29th, 6 pm daily, 30th Sunday 8 am as Victory Celebration, 2023, at the Church auditorium, Wordbase Assembly Inc, 12, Dr. Fasheun Avenue, Ago Okota Lagos.

The much-anticipated program will be bringing Men of Integrity, Character and Excellence. Men that God is using in this dispensation to demonstrate His power. Men with an unusual anointing for transformation and acceleration to bless participants. The likes of

Dr Innocent Kasarachi (Port Harcourt), Bishop Iyke Afoenyi (Awka). Pastor Bolaji Idowu (Lagos), among others.

The host, Bishop Humphrey Erumaka will be unfolding an impactful unction to participants through divine visitation as lives will no longer be the same as there will be Breakthroughs in businesses, Financial Uplifting, Insight and inspiration for great success, etc.

