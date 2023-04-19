FG declares 2 days Public Holidays

Federal Government has approved Monday, April 24, 2023 and Friday, April 21, 2023 as public holidays for Eid-El-Fitri celebrations.

The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, made the announcement on behalf of the federal government in Abuja, on Wednesday.

As Shawaal, the 10th month of the Islamic lunar calendar, begins on Eid-ul-Fitr, the month-long Ramadan fast comes to an end.

