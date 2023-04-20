Bishop Blessing Samuel announces “FESTIVAL OF FIRE 2023” A Revival Conference like no other

Royal Place Ministries International, a Christian worship centre with over ten branches across the world will be presenting one of their annual program tagged “FESTIVAL OF FIRE” a Christian program that is meant to bring the manifestation of the Holy Ghost and the love of God to the people in this modern age. The 3days program is slated to commence on 26th – 28th, Friday – Sunday, May 2023. (Friday 26th, 5 pm), (Saturday 27th, 5 pm), (Sunday 28th, 10 am) at the Sheraton Hotel, 300 South Charles Street, Baltimore 21201, USA.

Speaking on the impact and importance of the event, Bishop Blessing Samuel, the chief host, said,” The much-anticipated program will be bringing Men of Integrity, Characters and Excellence. Ministers that God is using in this dispensation to demonstrate His power. Men with an unusual anointing for transformation to bless participants. We have carefully selected men that are steadfast in the Lord and over the years demonstrated exemplary life to be part of those that will speak”.

“We are inviting people to be part of this life-changing and turn around the event. It is going to be a three-day event and we encourage anyone around the world to come and tap from the Grace and move of God. There will be an outpouring of the Holy Spirit, a demonstration of power, and answers to prayers.

Many of the ministers invited are Bishop Isaac Idahosa, one of the presidential running mates to Dr. Rabiu Kwankwaso during this last election. Rev Natasha Carmel, is a firebrand minister that the Lord has used to touch lives across the globe. Minister Sinach, the praise worship diva and songstress has used her melodious voice to bring light to many souls around the world. Others music ministers are Jumbo Anne and Empraize. Also ministering, Henshaw Daniel Ikpe, Sylvia Ajayi, Baby Melody and Royal Voices. They will all be bringing down God’s presence with electrified praise & worship to bless everyone.

The host, Bishop Blessing Samuel is fully prepared, a man of God with a corrosive and brutal anointing, a prophet of God to nations will be on the ground with a stupendous anointing to proffer immediate solutions to problems. Among his residential pastors too.

It’s a Revival conference like no other as the host reiterates to everyone to get set to experience the Word, The Prophetic, Deliverance, Worship, Praise and Impartation, etc. It’s going to be massive and explosive.

Hotel Rooms are available for booking using the link below.

https://book.passkey.com/e/50455068?utm_source=295&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=290696093&trkid=558609510&linkid=2807400079

