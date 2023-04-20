Champion Newspapers Limited
Sultan announces end of Ramadan fasting, Friday is Eid-el-Fitri

Muhammad Abubakar Sahad, president of the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSIA), says the crescent to mark the end of Ramadan fasting has been sighted.

In a broadcast on Thursday, Sahad, the Sultan of Sokoto, said his office received information on the sighting of the moon to end the end of the fasting, announcing that Friday, April 21 is the Eid-el-Fitri celebration.

 

Details later…

 

