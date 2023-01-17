Billboard removal: LP slams Soludo, accuse him of lacking spirit of live and let live

By Pamela Eboh Awka

Labour Party, LP in Anambra State has said that the antagonism of Prof Chukwuma Soludo’s government against its presidential standard bearer, Mr. Peter Obi has been carried to an unprecedented level following the dismantling of his campaign billboards and other candidates at UNIZIK junction, Awka.

It recalled that the party had written an application to hoist mini billboards on the street light poles along the Enugu-Onitsha expressway but was denied, adding that the action is against the spirit of Live and let Live.

Obi’s campaign billboards as well as that of the Anambra Central senatorial candidate, Chief Victor were on Saturday dismantled by the Anambra State Signage and Advertising Agency, ANSAA, and currently replaced with that of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA.

The Managing Director of the Agency, Mr. Tony Ujubuonu who confirmed the removal of the billboards said that the state government did not give the order for the removal as stated in some quarters, but that the action was taken over non-payment of campaign fees.

He said, “ If you recall in August, we sent out a message to all political parties to pay up their campaign fees. There were a lot of hullabaloos about it. None of them has paid their own. So most of the parties that have not paid theirs that have adverts on government assets were removed. It has nothing to do with the governor. Governor didn’t give any order for that.

“They didn’t pay the campaign fees and we spoke to their media heads several times; we informed them about the enforcement, and they haven’t paid it so we decided to take down the advert. It has nothing to do with the governor.”

Addressing a press conference at the LP office in Awka, the state chairman of the party, Hon Eke Ugochukwu Emmanuel said that the party has been steered with unprecedented charges to prevent the party from projecting Obi against what was obtainable in previous elections.

He said, “In obedience to the government order, our application to hoist mini billboards on the street light poles along the Enugu-Onitsha expressway was rejected but it is evident that same mini billboards of candidates of other political parties that are not even APGA candidates are hoisted on the polls.

“One wonders why the Labour Party’s presidential candidate and other candidates of the party are being recklessly punished by the leadership of the Anambra State government.

“We condemn this punitive act in its entirety. It’s not acceptable. The good people of Anambra State with an interest that cut across the state despite the political divide greeted the emergence of the APGA flag bearer with great expectation. It was expected that the light that will culminate in achieving the common objective will be provided.

“It is gradually becoming obvious that the expectation is largely misplaced. He must remember that someone whose Palm kernel has been cracked by a benevolent spirit should not forget to be humble. It is not wrong to be ambitious but ambition should be made of no-stain turf.

“You do not cut the nose to spite the face. Against his calculation, I stand tall to say that this action is a deliberate act that shot him on the foot and by extension, other APGA candidates. It further strengthens the prospect of his Excellency, Peter Obi and other LP candidates in achieving success in this forthcoming general election.”

Eme called on Labour Party faithful and Anambra people to exercise restraints and remain calm in the face of the provocative action towards the party. We are watching as events unfold and Nigerians are watching.

“Sometimes when you drive someone maliciously, you drive him to a better place”, he added.

