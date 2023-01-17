The Good Citizen Show announces N50,000 Grants to New Entrepreneurs

The Good Citizen Show, an initiative launched by CSR-in-Action Advocacy and sponsored by Aspire Coronation Trust Foundation, to encourage and advance individual contributions to national development through value reorientation, is pleased to announce its second round of N50,000 grants to new Nigerian entrepreneurs.

Following the success of its recently concluded N50,000 Grant on 24th August 2022, Deborah Adesina, fashion designer, and founder of Gomervis Royals, was awarded the Grant. She had the most engagements and the best innovative business ideas out of over 100 participants. Ms. Deborah Adesina, expressed her gratitude to the Good Citizen show. She comments “I want to thank the Good Citizen show for launching this giveaway grant and investing in small businesses in Nigeria. I believe this award will give me purpose and zeal to improve my work, and I guarantee to put more effort into my crafts.”

As a result of its success, the Good Citizen Show awarded N50,000 each to two new entrepreneurs, Racheal Godwin, CEO of Shantel Footwears, and Nnamani Emeka Henry, CEO of Henry Poultry Farm, on December 27, 2022, for their innovative business ideas.

“Our priority is to build strong communities, which includes creating good jobs and long-term economic opportunities,” said Bekeme Olowola, President of CSR-in-Action. “Innovation is difficult, but the benefits of creating an environment that celebrates the entrepreneurial spirit and the economic opportunities, jobs, networks, and ideas that result from cultivating an exploratory culture are incalculable.”

The Good Citizen Show encourages all new entrepreneurs to share their best innovative business idea and for a chance to win a grant to help entrepreneurs grow their businesses. Whether you want to expand your business, create a new product, hire specialized employees, invest in an extensive marketing campaign, or renovate your facilities.

A first-of-its-kind radio show to inspire Nigerian citizens to adopt good ethics and values that would bring about the transformation of our nation.

The Good Citizen Show focuses on Value System Orientation driven through Citizen Participation with over 80k listeners per month, over 300 children impacted, and over 1 million people reached via social media and Solid Partnerships.

The goal of the Good Citizen Show is to promote positive values and good neighborliness amongst Nigerians through various education interventions and awareness creation.

For more information, visit: www.goodcitizenng.com

About CSR-in-Action

CSR-in-Action Group is an 11-year-old entity whose teams work globally with enterprises to research and develop insights into building social and environmental compliance and acceptance, aligning company business objectives with key stakeholder values, and preparing communities for complex change. We are a corporate household name with a strong reputation for integrity and performance.

CSR-in-Action Advocacy, its non-profit arm, publishes the Corporate Sustainable Investor Report (CSIR), is the first United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) NWP private sector member in Nigeria and is a member of the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) and the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) – with special consultative status.

Furthermore, CSR-in-Action Advocacy is the convener of the Sustainability in the Extractive Industries (SITEI) Conference and Initiative, a platform to discuss and provide suggestions to better implement policies for the sustained growth of the mining and oil industries, and The Good Citizen initiative, which aims to drive value system reorientation amongst individuals in the citizenry through awareness creation.

Champion news reporting,

For a better society