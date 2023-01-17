NLNG’s Bonny Plant still in operation

Nigeria LNG Limited confirms that operations at its plant on Bonny Island is still active despite a Force Majeure declared in October 2022 and feedgas supply challenges.

The plant continues to produce LNG and LPG commensurate to the feed gas it receives from its upstream gas suppliers.

In addition to ensuring steady operation, NLNG remains committed to its culture of transparency and maintains consistent communication with key stakeholders on developments in the upstream sector.

The company is closely monitoring the resolution of supply challenges by all relevant parties.