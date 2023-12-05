Benue secretary confirmed settlement Camps for Displaced Persons to 17.

By :Henry Iyorkase, Makurdi.

Benue State Acting Secretary for Emergency Management Environment Agency (SEMA) Sir James Iorpuu yesterday confirmed Catering for Internally Displaced Persons IDPS is beyond the Scope of the State government.

SEMA boss made the assertion during the distribution of assorted relief materials in Makurdi, Benue State, for onward delivery to the 17 Camps of IDPS in the State.

He said following the visit of the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster poverty Alleviation Dr.Betta Edu some donors assisted with large scale of cements, zincs,wood to construct cluster resettlement home for additional IDPS at rMbagwen,

Also National Emergency management agency also provides substantial donations for the upkeep of affected Displaced Persons in various Camps in the State.

Speaking further listed new camp to include Afiah, Ayati, Iorja, kyado in Ukum LGA where those Displaced Persons living there with their relatives would be benefited in the relief materials.

According to him, 4,200. 25kg rice, 2,810 25k of beans, 2,370 25kg of Garri, cartons 4,155 indomie as well as other assorted ingredients.

He further reiterated that renewed attacks by Fulani herdsmen prompted additional resettlements centers which resulted to seventeen as today.

” Imploring his principal sought that the items available be delivered to school for the deaf at Aliade in Gwer East, Vandeikya LGA and including other deformities areas in the state. ”