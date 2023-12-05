Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Enugwu-Ugwu Community Development Union Lagos branch, celebration day

Photo Gallery
L-r... Ozonkpu Chief Paul Alamah, Ozonkpu Chief Dr. Ossy Ibenegbu, Mr. Jude Nnanyelugo, President Enugwu- Ugwu   Community Development Union, (ECDU)  Lagos branch ( Women Wing) Dr. Felicia Agubata, President ECDU ( Mens Wing)  Mr Steve Nwakaeze and Awardee Ozo Amb Emeka Okeke, during the  Enugwu- Ukwu    Community Development Union  Lagos Branch, Celebration day, induction of Patrons / Matrons, Cultural Performances and Award Recognitions,  held in Lagos on 4/ 1/12023... PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
10
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

 L-r… Newly installed matrons Matron Maria Nnaji, matron Chiago Onwujekwe, Matron Chinwe Mbah, President ECDU ( Men Wing), Mr Sopulu Nwakaeze and  President ECDU Women Wing Dr Felicia Agubata.

L-r…Engr. Dr. Ossy Okonkwo, Governor Enugwu-Ukwu Forum, Vice President 1 ECDU women wing Mrs Ifeoma Okekearu,  Mr. Chike Akametalu, Newly installed matron Mrs. Maria Nnaji, Mrs Ngozi Ozumba and President ECDU Women wing Dr. Felicia Agubata.

President ECDU Women wing Dr. Felicia Agubata, Mrs. Ifeoma Anaeto, Mrs. Ifeoma Okeke, Fashion with a cross-section of Ifiteani Women at the Enugwu-Ukwu day held at Unity Hall Lagos.

Members of the Executives of ECDU women wing Lagos branch at the Enugwu-Ukwu day. Mrs Amaka Nnenkwo,Mrs Oluchi Ifeacho, Mrs Nkiru Anunobi, Mrs Adaora Okafor, Dr. Felicia Agubata,  Mrs Gloria Ibenegbu, Mrs Tonia Nwobi and Mrs Chioma Onwuasoanya .

President ECDU Lagos branch women wing  Dr. Felicia Agubata Avomimi women at the Enugwu -Ukwu day celebration.

President ECDU Lagos branch women wing  Dr. Felicia Agubata and Vice President 2 Mrs Tonia Nwobi and Umuakwaeze women during the  Enugwu- Ukwu    Community Development Union  Lagos Branch, Celebration day, induction of Patrons / Matrons, Cultural Performances and Award Recognitions,  held in Lagos on 4/ 1/12023… PHOTOS” CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

 

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng

Continue Reading
Peter 10441 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, December 5, 2023

HOMA Catholic Int’l Ministry , Annual thanksgiving…

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, December 4, 2023

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, December 1, 2023

1 of 392