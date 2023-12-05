Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

MWUN congratulates Ascanio Ruso,Grimaldi Shipping boss over Great MV Lagos acquisition

Maritime
12
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

 

UFOMBA UZUEGBU

 

The Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) under the leadership of its President-General, Comrade  Adewale Adeyanju has congratulated the Managing Director of Grimaldi Shipping Company, Mr. Ascanio Ruso and his management team, for acquiring “MV GREAT LAGOS” which is the  first of its kind in Nigeria.

 

The union described the ship  as a marvel of modern engineering with functions of environmental consciousness built to meet the challenges of modern-day technology in the maritime industry.

A statement signed NY the Head of Media, MWUN, Comrade John Kennedy Ikemefuna said: “Ascanio Ruso is one of the best maritime administrators in Nigeria, who treats workers in his employ with humane and dignity for labour.

 

” I wish to categorically state here again,on behalf of MWUN,that Mr. Ascanio is a wonderful Managing Director with a human face and one of foremost employers of labour in the industry. His blood flows with genuine intentions of fair treatment to workers’ welfare in the maritime space.

 

” We in the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria Congratulate you over this laudable milestone achievement”.

Continue Reading
Editor 16055 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

At IMO General Assembly, Oyetola  Reiterates FG’s Commitment…

NPA lauds berthing of MV Great Lagos, says it’ll enhance…

NPA: How INTELS waived $193m debt to resolve service boat…

NPA Managing Director Reassures Oil Industry of Adequate…

1 of 61