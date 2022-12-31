Bello  approves new departments for FCDA

…confirms 4 Acting Directors, and 5 newly appointed ones

Favour Ishember, Abuja

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, CON, has approved the confirmation of Four (4) Acting Directors of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), as substantive Directors.

Similarly, the Minister has also approved the creation of Three (3) new Departments as well as the appointment of Five (5) new Directors.

Executive Secretary of the FCDA, Engr Shehu Hadi Ahmad, disclosed this while briefing journalist in his office, on Friday.

The ES said those whose appointments have been confirmed include Director of Public Building, Arc Olugbadebo Adebowale Ademo, Director, Engineering Services, Engr. Ferdinand Obiora Ezeoha, Director, Engineering Design and Evaluation, Engr. Abdulkadir Bello Tunau, Director, Department of Urban & Regional Planning, Town Planner Yahaya Abubakar, while Arc. Celestine Sunday Eze was confirmed as the Director of Special Duties in the Office of the Executive Secretary.

Engr Hadi further explained that substantive Directors were also appointed for the newly created Departments. Those appointed are Aminu Gaya Aliyu, Director, Human Resources Management Department, Hauwa Asabe Mohammed, Director, Finance and Accounts Department while the new Department of Engineering Infrastructure Rehabilitation has Engr Jatto Abdulkareem as Director.

Others are Director of Procurement, Rasheed Salimonu while Maryam Ada Ameh is to oversee the Internal Audit Department. The ES added that as part of efforts to ensure that staff enjoy their entitlements even after retirement, Town Planner Abioye Musibau who retired in Acting capacity as Acting Director in the Department of Urban & Regional Planning, was confirmed as a substantive Director.

Engr. Shehu Ahmad enjoined the new Directors to live up to the confidence reposed on them by the FCT Administration.