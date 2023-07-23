BBNaija: Meet ‘All Stars’ housemates

The Big Brother Naija All Stars on Sunday kicked off with housemates battling for N120 Million.

The host of the show, Ebuka Obi Uchendu, introduced the All Stars’ housemates which consist of selected housemates from previous editions of the show.

The organiser announced that the housemates would be in the house for 72 days to entertain TV viewers across Africa and beyond.

Here are the 10 housemates that will make you stay glued to your TV screen all through the 10 weeks:

Ceec

Kiddwaya

Doyin

Frodd

Uriel

Angel

Pere

Soma

Princess

Neo

