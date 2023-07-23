BBNaija: Meet ‘All Stars’ housemates Entertainment By Peter 16 Share The Big Brother Naija All Stars on Sunday kicked off with housemates battling for N120 Million. The host of the show, Ebuka Obi Uchendu, introduced the All Stars’ housemates which consist of selected housemates from previous editions of the show. The organiser announced that the housemates would be in the house for 72 days to entertain TV viewers across Africa and beyond. Here are the 10 housemates that will make you stay glued to your TV screen all through the 10 weeks: Ceec Kiddwaya Doyin Frodd Uriel Angel Pere Soma Princess Neo For a better society —————————————————————– Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe. Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline Twitter– @championnewsng Continue Reading BBNaija: Meet ‘All Stars’ housematesBig Brother NaijaChampion Newspaperschampionnews.com.ngdaily Champion NewspapersDaily NewsEbuka Obi UchenduEntertainment News 16 Share FacebookTwitterWhatsAppTelegram
