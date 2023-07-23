Mallam Muhammad Bello’s many legacies in FCT

FAVOUR ISHEMBER

On May 29, 2023, Mallam Muhammad Musa Bello celebrated the successful completion of eight years as the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT and exited office after two terms as the number one citizen in charge of Nigeria’s federal capital city.

The last eight years of Bello’s administration ended with astonishing speed, but one enduring constant during the period had been his bold, firm, courageous, determined and unwavering commitment to selfless and patriotic service to the fatherland.

Many residents still remember those turbulent days post-May 29, 2015, when Bello, confronted with a city where most sectors had collapsed with a lot of abandoned projects, simply rolled up his sleeves and got down to the business of delivering the dividends of democracy and getting the nation’s capital city to start functioning again.

Recall that he hit the ground running from the first day he assumed office in 2015, fixing roads and bridges, re-organising institutions and establishments, opening up new roads and courageously mending broken, dysfunctional, gloomy and deliberately abandoned projects.

The roadmap to kick-start the reconstruction and rehabilitation of Abuja had been laid down in his inauguration address in 2015 and in his usual charisma, all actions taken had defined his administration.

Bello, who was appropriately christened for his decision to continue with the completion of abandoned projects less than two years into his administration not only shamed his critics but silenced the opposition and transformed the landscape of Abuja in the last eight years.

A dispassionate summary of Bello’s administration will confirm that virtually every sector in the FCT Administration has been positively impacted since 2015 and the definitive testimony of his dedicated, visionary and progressive leadership was showcased in most phases when FCT shone brightly on the global map as one of the fastest growing and well-developed city.

Truly, the FCT, like the rest of the country, has faced unprecedented challenges that border on the economy, security and social matters.

However, it is in the midst of all of these that the FCT thrived. As minister, Bello with strategic planning saw the FCT, Nigeria’s “administrative capital,” becoming the second highest internally generated revenue earner only after Lagos, the commercial capital.

The FCT, tops other famous commercially renowned states and plans are on the ground to even wrest the top position from Lagos. This was achieved also without much praise singing.

What the FCT has experienced over the last few years has been an unprecedented stable leadership that gets the job done despite the difficulties inherent in managing a very complex city like Abuja, he said.

Notably, new infrastructural development in the FCT is often carried out in a seamless manner so much that residents do not even notice that a new road has been opened and a new bridge put to use, because, to them, it seems the road or bridge has always been there.

In 2015, when the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari came into power while driving into the FCT, you had to do a lot of meandering, taking several detours in order to get into the city. All that is now over as a matter of fact.

The usage of those infrastructures has never been heralded by fanfare and huge ‘commissioning’ ceremonies. A gathering of the relevant government officials and the immediate community leaders are all that would be assembled for a symbolic inauguration. These are hardly the actions of one seeking any form of publicity for either political or personal gains like Mallam Bello.

Taking a look at the COVID-19 pandemic in which the FCT was an epicenter often trailing just behind Lagos in the daily grim figures, with careful management, very few actually realized how badly hit Abuja was, as the mortality rate remained low in relation to the number of recorded cases.

The FCT’s management of COVID-19, under the leadership of Bello, was the best example of how galvanizing the private sector and leveraging personal networks and contacts for the public good is possible.

The 64 years old former minister inaugurated the Ministerial Expert Advisory Committee on COVID-19, chaired by a former minister of the FCT, a man who shares his passion for the development of the FCT, and had as members medical, logistics, financial and media experts and together they developed the perfect response plan.

Members of the committee provided expert advice, contributed their funds and mobilized other resources and at the end of it all, even donated a very modern molecular lab as a legacy project.

Notably, the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) under the stewardship of Bello has maintained a steady culture of making the nation’s capital territory a more conducive environment for business and leisure.

There is no gain in saying that there are people who are eternally committed to serving humanity to the extent that they derive so much joy in making other people, organizations and institutions gain greater heights.

Again, Bello is one such person considering his attachment to hard work. His appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari stands as one of such appointments which have continued to give the presidency so much joy and confidence in view of the quantum achievements of the territory.

It was at this most critical point in time that the ex-minister assumed office. Despite these initial setbacks, some modest achievements were recorded in line with the mandates of the Ministry.

Bello explained that despite some challenges encountered in the quest to provide infrastructure in the city, there was no going back on the provision of infrastructure that will replace aging and insufficient ones.

This, he demonstrated through the road infrastructure for example. It is on record that the provision of the access road, water, electricity to the EFCC permanent office at Institutional Area Phase III of FCC, Abuja, provision of engineering infrastructure to Abubakar Koko is evident in the capital territory’s landmark presentations. Some ongoing projects taken to an appreciable level of completion include Sukuk Funded Projects

In a bid to close the gap in the provision of infrastructure in the country, the Federal Government introduced the “Sukuk” financing scheme.

“Rehabilitation and Expansion of Outer Southern Expressway from Villa Roundabout to OSEX/Ring Road I (RR1) Junction including Four (4) Nos. Interchange.

“Construction of the 15km Left Hand Service Carriageway of Outer Southern Expressway (OSEX) Stage II from Ring Road I (RRI) Junction to Wasa Junction.

“Extension of Inner Southern Expressway (ISEX) from Southern Parkway (S8/S9) to Ring Road II(RRII); Construction of Southern Parkway from Christian Centre (S8/9) to Ring Road I (RRI); Construction of One Service Carriageway of Inner Northern Expressway (INEX) from Ring Road III (RR III) to Ring Road IV (RR IV)

One can list other ongoing projects taken to an appreciable level of completion including: Provision of Engineering Infrastructure to Wuye Districts, Provision of Engineering Infrastructure to Guzape II Cadastral Zone A11 District, Abuja.

Others are, “Provision of Temporary Access Road to Open up Sections of Institution and Research District Construction of Temporary Access Road/Car park for Abuja Light Rail Stations in the FCC – Lot 7 – Gbazango;

“Provision of Engineering Infrastructure to Plot 650 Shettima La’ah Street, Life Camp, Counterpart Funding for Greater Abuja

“Construction of Temporary Access Road/Car park for Abuja Light Rail Stations in the FCC – Lot 2 – Ring Road;

Provision of Infrastructure to new layout at Tank 4.1 Hill Vicinity, Area F Asokoro”

Bello disclosed that there is a full Scope Development of Arterial Road N20 from Northern Parkway to Outer Northern Expressway (ONEX) with Spurs;

Dualisation of Usuma Dam Gurara Road as Phase II Development to the on-going reconstruction of Lower Usuma Dam – Gurara Road.

During the period under consideration, there were newly awarded projects that include the Full Scope Development of FCT Highway 105 (Kuje Road) from Airport Expressway to OSEX with Spur at Kyami District;

Provision of Engineering Infrastructure to Birnin Kebbi Close, Garki II District; Provision of Engineering Infrastructure to Sam Nujoma Close, Asokoro District; Provision of Temporary Access Road, Electric Power Supply and Water Supply to the Apo-Tafyi Fish Site;

Repair and Rehabilitation of Road Shoulders and Bridge Embankments on the FCC and Emergency Measures to Address Flooding Incidences in the FCC.

There was also the successful engagement of the Consultancy Project for the commencement of Gudu Resettlement and the opening of new Areas like the Maitama 11.

Most importantly, the resolution of a number of cases of conflict between the native population and various developers; the successful completion of the second phase of the Nyanya Integration scheme for the Original Inhabitants of Nyanya FCT Abuja.

On Water Supply Projects, the Greater Abuja Water Supply was made possible with the emergency Rehabilitation of Phases 1 & 2 Treatment Plants at the Lower Usuma Dam.

Another critical and gigantic project is the ongoing Greater Abuja Water Project which would sufficiently supply water to 50 Districts. Apart from Abuja’s phase one, the rest of the city’s water supply was on a temporary basis and the situation was resolved with the completion of water works which is at an advanced stage.

Another area that received a boost under Bello’s leadership is Staff Training/Capacity Building. The ex-minister, through the Executive Secretary of FCDA, engaged the authority in a systematic approach to training officers with significant coverage involving officers at various grade levels. This was followed by increased co-operation with International Development Agencies (UN-Habitat, JICA, etc).

Significantly, lingering Cases of Promotion, Conversion of Technical Staff and Upgrading were addressed, and preparations have been put in place to ensure that promotion examinations are conducted as when due.

New Departments were created as there was a split of the Department of Finance & Administration into Departments of; i. Human Resources Management, ii. Finance & Accounts. Also, the Creation of the Department of Engineering Infrastructure & Rehabilitation from the Department of Engineering Services was done, the Department of Reformed Coordination and Service Improvement ( RCSI)

All these achievements, however, did not come without some key challenges, the most prominent of which include the issue of vandalization of public infrastructures and stolen manholes covers in Abuja.

Vandalism of manhole and gully covers has become an issue of concern to the FCT Administration. The former minister intensified efforts with the security agencies and tackled the situation.

Bello made a declaration to the then Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) in FCT, to protect critical infrastructures such as manholes and gully covers, cables and street lights.

The commencement of the first Landswap project was one of the biggest achievements of the FCT Administration under Mallam Bello. As it was the first time payment for resettlement and compensation was been done by an investor where cheques were issued to affected families.

Among other projects ranged from major road infrastructure projects to religious projects such as the national worship centres -National Mosque and the National Christian Centre, as well as the completion of the 220-bed health facility in Gwarinpa.

The account of the FCTA Transport Secretariat and the Directorate of Road Transport Service ( DRTS) was another milestone of Bello’s led administration. The infrastructure development of the Abuja Light Rail.

When he came in 2015, about 52 per cent of the projects were done and he pushed it to 100 per cent.

DRIVERS CORRECTIONAL TRAINING

A total of 4,401 persons attended correctional training for various offences during the review period from January to November 2022.

Also, 850 dispatch riders attended the mandatory training at DRTS Centre Lugbe, as part of the process to acquire the Riders Certification Card (RCC) for dispatch operations in the FCT.

Moreso, there have been special Task Force operations on commercial motorcycles as the DRTS Special Task Team between January and November 2022 impounded a total of 4,552 motorcycles and 2,552 were crushed while over 2,000 are in the process of being crushed before the year runs out.

CONSTRUCTION AND REHABILITATION OF PEDESTRIAN WALKWAYS

The Abuja Master Plan envisaged that a sizeable portion of trips within the city would be made by pedestrians through cycling and walking. The system which provides safety, comfort and convenience for pedestrians who are the most vulnerable among all traffic modes consists of various components such as sidewalks, paths, alleys, crosswalks, bridges, bicycle racks, etc. Construction work was going on at an appreciable level at the various sites in Garki, Wuse 1, and Maitama, under Bello’s led administration.

SETTING UP TRAFFIC CONTROL CENTRE:

Under the immediate past minister, the Secretariat awarded a contract, got the setting up a Control Centre with the sole purpose of integrating all the signalized intersections there. The Control Centre will help in monitoring the traffic light installations in real-time for easy operation and maintenance. Work is still ongoing at the Control Centre which is domiciled in the Secretariat.

FLAG OFF OF CHINA AID SOLAR-POWERED WIRELESS TRAFFIC LIGHT PROJECT

In September 2022, the project for the construction and installation of wireless LED Traffic control signals at 98 intersections in the FCT (a grant from the Chinese Government) was flagged off by the Minister of the FCT who was represented by the Permanent Secretary.

The 98 intersections span through the City Centre, Ring Road II, Gudu, Nyanya-Karshi axis, Kubwa, Gwagwalada and Kuje. It is expected that the installation properly start by the first quarter of 2023 and computerized inspection, steering alignments, defective suspension/ wiring system amongst others.

The bad road network in the suburbs and poor motor vehicle maintenance also contribute to vehicle components becoming defective. The DRTS under the same administration has thus made it mandatory for all vehicle owners renewing their car documents to undergo the computerized inspection at any nearby centre.

Worried about the illegalities that continued to thrive in different parts of the territory, the former minister inaugurated a high-powered interagency task team to sustain the ongoing City-wide sanitation, comprising demolition of illegal structures, impounding and crushing of errant commercial motorcycles and fight against criminalities.

Senior Management Directors drawn from different critical Secretariats, Departments and Agencies ( SDGs) built more synergies with the Office of the then Senior Special Assistant to FCT Minister on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement, Comrade Ikharo Attah to ensure holistic operations that meet all standards.

Contrary to reports making rounds that the task force has been abusing human rights during its operations, Attah explained that the operations of the task force have always been guided by internationally accepted standards, where even glaring suspects of crimes were deemed innocent, until a court of law decides otherwise.

According to him, occupiers of illegal lands, whose structures were demolished, have always been given notices, while the administration also warns residents of the dangers of buying land from the locals.

Also, five mobile courts were provided for prompt prosecution of offenders. Bello created more Area Commands bringing the total to 22 which will guarantee wider Coverage of the Territory for enforcement operations. Five Zonal Commands were created to expand its activities while overseeing the progress of Area Commands.

ON EDUCATION

Education changes people’s thinking, mindset, value system and their productive capacity. According to him, nothing prepares the next generation more than education. “It enables in them the ability to change society. I am talking about education that makes youths more curious, more innovative and gives them skills and not just certificates. Our educational system and output are one of our albatross as a nation. Till we fix education the future we want is only an illusion. Education and development are two sides of the same coin.

“The most excellent resource Nigeria has is its people. Unfortunately, it has neglected this fact for a long time. The quality of the people who make up the citizenry determines the country’s extent and level of development. Both the leadership and followers in Nigeria emanate from the people.

“The better the quality of the people, the better the leadership and the followers. I must state categorically, that development is not just the level of infrastructure, economic growth, or social cohesion of a nation. It is also a reflection of the sum of the level of quality of education the people have.

“The more enlightened, educated and self-developed people are, the more they change their environment to reflect that level of development. And the more developed the environment becomes, the more it reinforces and reifies the self-development of the people”.

As the world marked 2022 International Literacy Day (ILD), the Bello-led FCT Administration stressed the need to continue to entrench the culture of improved knowledge acquisition and

economic education, and skills empowerment. Over the years too, Bello had expressed his resolute commitment to quality education with renewed emphasis to overcome illiteracy and ignorance which will help to accelerate financial independence.

The FCT Education Secretariat under the stewardship of Mohammed Bello had evolved a series of policies and strategies to ensure that every resident of the FCT has equal access to quality education that is also affordable.

The Department of Mass Education (DME) of the Education Secretariat had rolled out a series of life-changing skills acquisition, training to adults, women and youths in the FCT, which is geared towards reducing the rate of illiteracy in the Territory.

According to the former Minister: “Our determination in enhancing the pace of literacy learning space is reinforced by access to quality education that advances the course of literacy and helps to showcase productivity, ideas and turn the wheels of modern day life.

“We cannot try to imagine what life would be like if there were no

access to education, which is capable of transforming the learning space through many opportunities and making impossible dreams and visions become possible.

He called on residents to take advantage of its over 200 Mass Education and vocational centers scattered across the six Area Councils of the territory to lift themselves out of illiteracy and poverty irrespective of age, sex and status.

Explaining that the Mass Education platform of FCTA was inclusively and robustly established to cater for everybody, including the Nomadic Herders, the Almagiris’ and even the elderly people between the age of 50 to 60.

Speaking about power supply, it is no news that street and traffic lights are powered by the national grid which we all know is unreliable at best. The FCTA has often had to power the major expressways of Murtala Mohammed (Kubwa) and Umaru Musa Yar’Adua (Airport) with backup generators at very expensive costs.

Efforts were made to retro-fit others with solar-powered lights and none of these come cheap. Perhaps we should lay the blame where it belongs.

The ex-minister has even received commendations from several quarters on the ongoing solar-powered street lights currently lighting up several streets in the city.

Bello has also provided exemplary leadership based on the provisions of the law because as he has always said, the FCT is a creation of law and “all that we do here must reflect that”.

He has often come under tremendous pressure to circumvent the law for either political or even personal gains and the man has refused to budge. The latest is the court ruling elongating the tenure of FCT Area Council Chairmen in 2021.

He was asked by many to ignore the ruling and swear in the Chairmen, a move which he vehemently resisted and insisted the law must take its course.

The FCTA under his stewardship appealed that ruling, had it vacated and he subsequently inaugurated the Chairmen.

In crisis management, The Dei-Dei issue was notable. The level of maturity and artistry with which that was handled is commendable. Despite a lot of criticism from many who have very little knowledge of the complexities of managing the FCT, Bello got all the parties involved to commit to the maintenance of peace while the government does the needful.

The truth is that managing the FCT is one of the most challenging jobs in our country. Every Nigerian has a right to the FCT and every Nigerian wants the FCT managed in a manner that suits his or her peculiarities. This is in addition to it being the seat of government and home to most of the international community in Nigeria.

The delicate balancing act of governing the FCT, dexterity, courage, wisdom and the guidance of Bello has made a success of this tedious assignment, largely without blowing his trumpet.

Of recent, there have been rising cases of insecurity in the FCT, as critics have pointed out. The question is, where in Nigeria is security, not a challenge? The minister has often said that, with the leadership being provided and the cooperation among security agencies in the FCT, for every crime, reported, at least 10 are nipped in the bud or solved.

Take the high-profile crimes such as the kidnap at the University of Abuja staff quarters. The culprits were caught, victims freed and it was discovered that the target was actually high-profile individuals within the city with the ultimate aim of creating panic and drawing maximum public attention.

The Director, of FCTA Security Services, Adamu Gwari who lent his voice to the efforts made by the ex-minister to ensure residents enjoy security, noted that the FCTA has reviewed transportation laws in order to seamlessly carry out enforcement that will restore all round sanity.

Notably, he said the ‘G7’ security operations that involve collaboration and partnerships with states that are contiguous to the territory is a major step taken by the FCT Administration to curb the ugly menace of insecurity.

The Director explained that the operation would involve taking the fight to the bandits and terrorists in their camps which are mostly located in states bordering the FCT.

Community policing and the involvement of local vigilantes with their traditional leaders are also key steps to fight insecurity in the nation’s capital city.

The FCTA hinted that the administration under Bello’s leadership

has saved close to one N100million from staff annual training,

through the newly introduced Standard Operation Procedure (SOP)

The Director of Reform Coordination and Service Improvement Department, Dr.Jumai Amadu gave this hint during the end-of-the-year briefing of the Department.

She opined that before the establishment of the RCSI, and the introduction of Standard Operation Procedure, FCT usually spent not less than N100m on staff training both for the newly employed and the existing staff.

Ahmadu added that, without standard operating procedure, the ongoing federal government performance system would not be achieved, saying, over 70 staff across the agencies and departments of the FCT Administration have been trained to in turn, train other staff.

According to her: “The department has also completed pilot Standard Operation Procedure for fifteen departments while three departments are in the pipeline.

“The shortest time the department is brought to existence, other states of the federation are now understudying operations in the department to help them set up similar departments in Lagos and others.

“The department received over 100,000 calls from the residents to log their complaints over services providing agencies of government and private establishments within the territory.

She also stated that the construction of public toilets in the territory which is aimed at nipping the problem of open defecation under the Coordination of Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency of the FCTA was contracted to private individuals and establishments to construct and manage.

The Deputy Director said the National Assembly had gotten the right information about the project and was happy about the initiative for having such a project out of budgetary provisions of the administration.

In a breakdown of the calls, the Abuja Environmental Protection Board(AEPB) topped the list, followed by the water board on complaints about the borders on refuse disposals, the environment, and burst water pipes or water-related issues, she added that fire service took third place as well as demolition of illegal structures.

This, only attest to the fact that the former FCT Minister governs a Territory with a system that is working and well organized.

National Award:

The conferment of Commander of the Order of Niger (CON) Mallam Bello, sparked jubilation among the Staff of the FCT Administration and other stakeholders in the Territory.

Recall that the FCT minister was among 449 Nigerians, who received the 2022 National Honours Award, by ex-President Buhari.

Describing the award as unprecedented, and a well-deserved honour, the FCT Permanent Secretary, Olusade Adesola, said the former minister has been a very dedicated, consistent and committed administrator.

Adesola explained that his passion for the FCT is unparalleled, as he discharges his mandate with great zeal; adding that: “He comes to the office early, he discharges his assignment and looks at every nook and crannies. When he talks of Abuja, he knows it like a pack of cards.

“For all these services to be accorded the recognition is indeed very appreciated.

Similarly, the immediate past Chairman, of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Adamu Abdullahi Candido, said the former FCT Minister is a silent achiever, whose works are glaring for all to attest to.

Candido, who is also the immediate past FCTA Mandate Secretary for Transport, described Mallam Bello as a silent achiever. He is one individual who has an opportunity and had never been so pretentious. He has done so much, and only eyes can see and believe”.

Also, the Senior Special Assistant to the Minister on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement, Comrade Ikharo Attah, described the conferment as a recognition of astute and selfless leadership in public service, which the Minister epitomized.

Attah added that the award didn’t come as a surprise to him, given the former FCT Minister’s uncommon leadership style and commitment to selfless service to the country.

“Bello has always said that Abuja is like a living, breathing entity that must be nourished and cared for. If you neglect it, like a living human, it will become ill and possibly die. You must own the city, you must love it and you must care for it.

By constantly drawing attention to all that is seemingly wrong with the city and her managers, he said, without giving credit for progress made and offering no solutions to identified problems, you are killing it slowly, but surely.

