Reduce cost of governance, Ondo APC stalwart urges Tinubu

DAMISI OJO, Akure

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Ondo State, Olumuyiwa Adu, has counselled President Bola Tinubu to reduce the cost of governance by cutting down the earnings of political appointees.

He noted that the development has continued to hinder the progress in the management of the country’s treasury and economy.

Adu, who spoke to reporters in Akure, the state capital, at the weekend, said the cost of Nigerian governance was exceptionally too high.

The Akure-born politician expressed disgust that the benefits only go to a small number of political elites who demonstrate little concern for the welfare of the people.

He noted that since Tinubu has affirmed his interest in making progress in the management of the nation’s economy, the president should be prepared to cut the cost of governance and excesses that continue to hinder the development of the country.

While observing that the economic crisis rocking the nation had been worsened by the removal of the fuel subsidy, Adu said it would now be an opportunity for Tinubu to prioritise access of poor and vulnerable Nigerians to basic socio-economic rights and dividends rather than the rich.

The legal practitioner, although argued that the palliatives to cushion the effect of the subsidy removal which was earlier introduced but suspended by the president after huge criticisms, would not have solved the problems of many Nigerians who are suffering with the astronomical rise in the prices of essential commodities and cost of living.

“Except we sit down and think about the allocation of our wealth in this country and distribution of our resources in this country. Then, we can never get it right. If they like, let them begin to give N50,000 to every family in this country, we can’t get out of the problem.

“We are all aware of what’s obtainable in the public service, imagine a situation where somebody that rises to the highest level of grade in the public service and has worked for over 30 years, yet he’s not earning up to N500,000.

“And you elect somebody to a place where he is supposed to formulate policies for the society to be good, you are paying themN20 million in a month, we can’t get it right except we cut the cost of governance.

“So, let us bring ourselves back to basics. That money, bring it to the public to develop our resources, to cause development for our infrastructure or use it to bring about good education into the system”, he said.

The APC chieftain pleaded with Nigerians to support the administration of President Tinubu, which he noted , will grow and develop the economic base of the country with its renewed hope to the people.

He, however, explained that it was too early for Nigerians to start assessing the government with complaints, adding that he was optimistic that President Tinubu would perform far better than his processors in office.

“The government of 19 or 20 years ago, worked under different parameters that could be judged from indices and the situation in the entire world today is different from what it is to be then. There was no benchmark to assess the performance of any government.

“This government just came in and it has not even appointed Ministers. Is yet to even know what is obtainable in most of these ministries for him to be able to sit down and see all the executive policies we need to formulate to enable them to perform as executives.

“So, it’s too early to begin accessing the government but so far so good, from what he’s doing now is going through a sustainable way of approaching the problems of this country. Of course, it won’t come without pains”, Adu emphasized.

For a better society