NAFDAC warns against consumption of fruits ripened with chemicals, adulterated palm oil, unsafe ponmo

Blessing Akorowosi, Osogbo

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has called on citizens to stop the intake of fruits ripened with calcium carbide and other chemicals due to its harmful effects.

The agency also urged the public to desist from using adulterated palm oil and consumption of animal skin popularly called ponmo which has been processed with industrial chemicals.

NAFDAC Director-general, Prof. Moji Adeyeye made the plea during the Southwest zone media sensitisation workshop on dangers of drug hawking and ripening of fruits with calcium carbide in Ibadan at the weekend.

Prof. Adeyeye who was represented by the Director of Chemical evaluation and research, NAFDAC, Dr. Leonard Omokpariola explained that fruits artificially ripened with calcium carbide may be ripe on the skin but the inside remain unripe.

“You can identify such artificially ripened fruits if you notice that the fruits are all yellow whereas the stem is dark, this is true especially with banana and plantain. In addition, naturally ripened fruits usually have brown or black spots, while those artificially ripened have traces of powdery substances and peel off quickly.