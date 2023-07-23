NAFDAC warns against consumption of fruits ripened with chemicals, adulterated palm oil, unsafe ponmo

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has called on citizens to stop the intake of fruits ripened with calcium carbide and other chemicals due to its harmful effects.
The agency also urged the public to desist from using adulterated palm oil and consumption of animal skin popularly called ponmo which has been processed with industrial chemicals.
NAFDAC Director-general, Prof. Moji Adeyeye made the plea during the Southwest zone media sensitisation workshop on dangers of drug hawking and ripening of fruits with calcium carbide in Ibadan at the weekend.
Prof. Adeyeye who was represented by the Director of Chemical evaluation and research, NAFDAC, Dr. Leonard Omokpariola explained that fruits artificially ripened with calcium carbide may be ripe on the skin but the inside remain unripe.
“You can identify such artificially ripened fruits if you notice that the fruits are all yellow whereas the stem is dark, this is true especially with banana and plantain. In addition, naturally ripened fruits usually have brown or black spots, while those artificially ripened have traces of powdery substances and peel off quickly.
“Fruit ripening is a unique aspect of plant development, which makes the fruit edible, softer, sweeter, more palatable, nutritious, and attractive. However, the consumption of fruits such as mango, banana, plantain, guava, orange, grape, etc or any other fruits ripened with calcium carbide is dangerous to health,” she stated.
Highlighting the effects of such intake, Prof. Adeyeye said it could lead to cancer, heart, kidney, liver failure, frequent thirst, irritation in mouth and nose, weakness, permanent skin damage, difficulty in swallowing, vomiting, skin ulcer amongst others.
“The impurities are hazardous to pregnant women and children and may lead to headache, dizziness, mood disturbances, mental confusion, memory loss, cerebral oedema (swelling in the brain caused by excessive fluids), sleepiness, seizure etc,” she added.
In her presentation on food safety concerns, Director of Food Safety and Applied Nutrition, NAFDAC, Dr. Eva Edwards noted that food safety must be monitored by everyone consisting of producers, consumers and the government.
She pointed out some common unethical practices as use of sniper or harmful insecticide to preserve grains, softening of meat with paracetamol, adulteration of palm oil, use of harmful colouring to cover defects of food making it fresh, changing of expiry date, counterfeiting products, etc.
Dr Edwards appealed to the citizenry to report any unsafe and unethical practice on food to the agency for prompt action.
Journalists were urged to properly educate the public using their various platforms in order to join NAFDAC in the war against ripening of fruits and preservation of food with chemicals to ensure food safety for all.
