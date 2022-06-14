Banigo felicitates with Ohna Sergeant Awuse on his birthday

Rivers State Deputy Governor Dr. (Mrs) Ipalibo Harry Banigo has felicitated with Ohna Sergeant Awuse as he celebrates his Birthday on Tuesday, 14th June 2022.

In a statement from the Government House in Port Harcourt on Tuesday, 14th June 2022, Dr. Banigo said over the years, Sergeant Awuse has continued to demonstrate great leadership qualities as an astute statesman, a successful industrialist, a foremost chartered accountant, and Paramount Ruler of Emohua.

The Deputy Governor who described Ohna Sergeant Awuse, as a great supporter of Governor Wike-led Administration, prayed to the Almighty God to continue to bless and keep him in good health.

