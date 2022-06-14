Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

President Buhari participates at the 2022 Democracy Day Celebration at the Eagle Square, Abuja

Photo Gallery
By Peter
6
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

President Buhari with L-R: Minister of Defence Maj. Gen. Bashir Magashi (Rtd), SGF Boss Mustapha, APC National Chairman Abdullahi Adamu, Special Envoy to Lake Chad Amb. Babagana Kingibe, Chief Justice of Nigeria Justice Ibrahim Tanko Mohammed, Former President Goodluck Jonathan, Senate President Ahmed Lawan, Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, Deputy Speaker Admed Idris Wase, COS Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, FCT Minister Muhammad Bello and Dean of Diplomatic community and High Commissioner of Cameroon Amb. Salaheddine Abbas at the 2022 Democracy Day Celebration at the Eagle Square, Abuja on 13th June 2022.

 

 

For a better society

Continue Reading
Peter 6997 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, June 13, 2022

Press Conference by Pray Nigeria Movement on June 12 ,…

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, June 10, 2022

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, June 9, 2022

1 of 176