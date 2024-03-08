Bandits abduct 232 students, teachers from Kaduna Primary School

Over 232 students and teachers of LGEA Primary School, Kuriga (1), in Kuriga village, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State. have been kidnapped by gunmen suspected to be bandits.

It was gathered that the victims, including headteacher of the school and some other staff were kidnapped on Thursday morning.

Senator Shehu Sani confirmed the incident in a post on his X platform. He noted that the incident happened in the same village where a school principal, Idris Sufyan was killed and his wife kidnapped over a month ago.

‘’It’s tragic to hear that 232 students have just been kidnapped in Kuriga village, Chikun LG in Kaduna State.

“It’s the same village where a school principal, Idris Sufyan was killed and his wife kidnapped over a month ago. However, I’m optimistic their freedom will be secured,’’ he said.

The junior and secondary schools relocated to the school building inside the Kuriga town a few years ago due to insecurity concerns, abandoning their former school building located outside the town.

The Kaduna State Police Command Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Mansir Hassan confirmed the incident to newsmen. He added that the number of the victims abducted had not yet been acertained.

“It’s true, kidnapping occurred, presently we have deployed additional security personel in the bush to rescue the victims.”

“All the security agencies in the State, Police, Millitary, Vigilante and others security agencies have put head together and presently in that bush working hard to rescue the victims,” he added.