Bad Roads: Akoko leaders parley on remedy

DAMISI OJO, Akure

Some concerned leaders in the four local government areas of Akoko Division in Ondo State have proffered solution to the problems of deplorable roads in the area without waiting endlessly for state and Federal governments.

A community leader from Ifira Akoko, Alhaji Fatai Iwalesin, urged the four local governments in Akoko with functional graders to have joint rehabilitation efforts during the coming dry season to rehabilitate the deplorable roads.

According to Iwalesin, the affected communities will be responsible for fuelling and other logistics.

The community leader listed such roads like Ifira-Idogun -Afo, Ifira-Ipesi,Ifira-Susan all in Ile Labo area of Akoko Southeast local government.

Another respondent from Ikun-Akoko, Canon Foluso Ogunsuyi, hailed the state government for supporting the 18 local governments to have newly-purchased graders for purpose of making rural roads motorable.

Ogunsuyi called for synergy and collaboration between local governments and communities to make the road equipment useful and perform creditably for the purpose they are meant.

