Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Bad Roads: Akoko leaders parley on remedy

Metro news
Gov Akeredolu
23
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

DAMISI OJO, Akure

Some concerned leaders in the four local government areas of Akoko Division in Ondo State have proffered solution to the problems of deplorable roads in the area without waiting endlessly for state and Federal governments.

A community leader from Ifira Akoko, Alhaji Fatai Iwalesin, urged the four local governments in Akoko with functional graders to have joint rehabilitation efforts during the coming dry season to rehabilitate the deplorable roads.

According to Iwalesin, the affected communities will be responsible for fuelling and other logistics.

The community leader listed such roads like Ifira-Idogun -Afo, Ifira-Ipesi,Ifira-Susan all in Ile Labo area of Akoko Southeast local government.

Another respondent from Ikun-Akoko, Canon Foluso Ogunsuyi, hailed the state government for supporting the 18 local governments to have newly-purchased graders for purpose of making rural roads motorable.

Ogunsuyi called for synergy and collaboration between local governments and communities to make the road equipment useful and perform creditably for the purpose they are meant.

For a better society

Continue Reading
BISIRIYU 1353 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Troops neutralize 191 terrorists, arrested 184 ,104…

Protesting workers lock Works minister Umahi inside his…

I take instructions from God, Tinubu not critics-Umahi

Gubernatorial election: KOGI former deputy governor sues for…

1 of 424