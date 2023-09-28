FG declares Monday Public Holiday

The Federal Government has declared Monday October 2 as a public holiday in commemoration of the 63rd independence celebration. The Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, made the declaration in Abuja on behalf of the government.

In a statement released, the Minister congratulated all Nigerians at home and in the Diaspora on the occasion.

He assured Nigerians of government’s continued commitment to tackling challenges facing the country.

“It is today a known fact that difficult Socio-Economic and Security challenges are global, and Nigeria is not isolated,” the Minister said in the statement signed by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry Dr Oluwatoyin Akinlade

The Minister said that government is making efforts to confront the numerous challenges with all the might available until respite comes the way of the country.

